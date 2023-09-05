College Football Power Rankings: Florida State makes a statement, Colorado announces arrival

The first full week of college football didn’t disappoint. There were upsets, fantastic individual performances, and some really good football games.

The Colorado Buffaloes put on a show in their first game under Deion Sanders, who, for at least one week, is validated in his roster building approach.

Sanders took a lot of criticism in the spring for the overhaul that occurred from Colorado’s one-win team in 2022. And while there may still be room for criticism, he’s 1-0 as a Power Five head coach and picked up a big win in the process over a top-25 team.

Though TCU may have flaws heading into the season, Sanders has legitimate star power on his roster. His son, Shedeur Sanders, carved up TCU’s defense for more than 500 passing yards and four touchdowns. Travis Hunter, who was the top prospect in the 2022 signing class, showed it with more than 100 receiving yards and an interception. Then there was Dylan Edwards, a player who was on the radar of numerous Power Five schools before making his way to Boulder. He was electric in his first collegiate game.

It’s unlikely they’ll win every game, but the signs are there that Deion Sanders has Colorado heading for “Prime Time.”

Let’s take a look at this week’s college football power rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Last Week: 1

Week 1 Result: Beat UT-Martin 48-7

The champs started their season strong with a huge home win. In his first start for the Bulldogs, Carson Beck threw for 294 yards and a touchdown and added another score on the ground.

Up Next: vs. Ball State

Last Week: 2

Week 1 Result: Beat East Carolina 30-3

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 26 of 30 for 280 yards and three touchdowns and Blake Corum averaged 7.3 yards per carry for Michigan’s offense. The Wolverines’ defense allowed just 235 total yards in the win.

Up Next: vs. UNLV

Last Week: 3

Week 1 Result: Beat Middle Tennessee 56-7

Jalen Milroe was named the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Middle Tennessee and he didn’t disappoint, flashing speed in an impressive dual-threat performance. Milroe threw for three touchdowns and added two more on the ground in the win.

Up Next: vs. Texas Longhorns

Last Week: 6

Week 1 Result: Beat LSU 45-24

If there already wasn’t enough buzz about the Florida State Seminoles entering the 2023 season, it’s about to take off after their dismantling of LSU. The Seminoles averaged 4 yards per carry against a good LSU defense and Jordan Travis threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns to kickoff his Heisman campaign.

Up Next: vs. Southern Miss

Last Week: 5

Week 1 Result: Beat Indiana 23-3

Ohio State got a solid win over a conference opponent, but it left a lot to be desired. The offense is a work in progress. The Buckeyes were just 2 of 13 on third downs in the win.

Up Next: vs. Youngstown State

Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

Last Week: 8

Week 1 Result: Beat West Virginia 38-15

The Penn State Nittany Lions picked up a win over West Virginia in one of the more underrated week one matchups. Drew Allar threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Though the defense gave up 308 total yards, it kept West Virginia from mounting any serious scoring threats throughout the game, holding them to 4 of 14 on third down and 3 of 6 on fourth down.

Up Next: vs. Delaware

Last Week: 9

Week 1 Result: Beat Tennessee State 56-3

Two weeks in the books and two routes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Though they haven’t played anyone of consequence two games into the season, the Irish are dominating thus far, outscoring their opponents 98-6. They’ll get their first test of the season this week against NC State.

Up Next: at NC State

Last Week: 10

Week 1 Result: Beat Florida 24-11

All Utah seems to do is win high-profile games. The Utes pretty well dominated this one from start to finish, holding the Florida Gators to just three points through three quarters.

Up Next: at Baylor

LSU Tigers (0-1)

Last Week: 7

Week 1 Result: Lost to Florida State 45-24

The road to the College Football Playoff just got a little bit tougher for the LSU Tigers after getting rolled by Florida State. Jayden Daniels put up big numbers, but an interception and inefficiency on third and fourth down tamed the Tigers.

Up Next: vs. Grambling

Last Week: 11

Week 1 Result: Beat Nevada 66-14

Caleb Williams was fantastic yet again with 319 yards and five touchdowns through the air. The defense took a step in the right direction, holding Nevada to just 1.9 yards per carry after getting gashed on the ground by San Jose State. That run defense will be put to the test next week against Stanford.

Up Next: vs. Stanford

Last Week: 12

Week 1 Result: Beat Virginia 49-13

Tennessee’s defense racked up four sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The Volunteers were up 35-3 midway through the third quarter and cruised to victory.

Up Next: vs. Austin Peay

Last Week: 13

Week 1 Result: Beat Portland State 81-7

Bo Nix had a great day for Oregon, who racked up 729 yards of total offense. Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Ducks ran for 348 yards on 10.2 yards per carry.

They’ll get a better test this week when they travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech.

Up Next: vs. at Texas Tech

Last Week: 14

Week 1 Result: Beat Boise State 56-19

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies erupted for 56 points over the final three periods. Penix threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Up Next: vs. Tulsa

Clemson Tigers (0-1)

Last Week: 4

Week 1 Result: Lost to Duke 28-7

The Garrett Riley experience isn’t off to the best of starts in Clemson, South Carolina after being held to seven points by the Duke Blue Devils.

Up Next: vs. Charleston Southern

Last Week: 16

Week 1 Result: Beat Southeast Missouri State 45-0

The defending Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats picked up right where they left off with a big shutout win over SEMO. D.J. Giddens was dynamic on the ground for the Wildcats, averaging 8.5 yards per carry.

Up Next: vs. Troy

Texas Longhorns (1-0)

Last Week: 15

Week 1 Result: Beat Rice 37-10

Before Bret Auburn’s last-second field goal at halftime, Texas held just a 10-point lead on the Rice Owls. A Rice program that hasn’t won more than five games since 2014. Quinn Ewers pulled it together for a strong third quarter where Texas scored 21 points, but it wasn’t a performance that built confidence heading into their showdown with Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Up Next: at Alabama

Last Week: 17

Week 1 Result: Beat Buffalo 38-17

There was a thought that with the additions of Luke Fickell and Tanner Mordecai the offense would take on a more pass-oriented approach. Well, through one week, it looks like the same old Badgers. They ran for 314 yards and four touchdowns and averaged more yards per carry (7.9) than Tanner Mordecai did yards per pass attempt (6.1).

Up Next: at Washington State

Last Week: 19

Week 1 Result: Beat San Jose State 42-17

In a new locale, D.J. Uiagalelei looked every bit the part of a top quarterback, totaling five touchdowns and was an efficient 20 of 25 through the air. Damien Martinez was dynamic running the ball, carrying 18 times for 145 yards in the win.

Up Next: vs. UC Davis

Last Week: 20

Week 1 Result: Beat South Carolina 31-17

Down several receivers heading into the game, Drake Maye put together a strong performance. Maye threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns in a game the Tar Heels had to battle.

Up Next: vs. Appalachian State

Last Week: 21

Week 1 Result: Beat Arkansas State 73-0

No matter how you slice it, that was a shellacking. The Oklahoma Sooners were efficient, fast, and explosive on offense and the defense showed signs of improvement after one game. A tougher challenge awaits with SMU coming to town, but Oklahoma’s defense looks better suited for those challenges in 2023.

Up Next: vs. SMU Mustangs

Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Last Week: 25

Week 1 Result: Beat Mercer 73-7

Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders, and Walker Howard combined for 524 passing yards and six touchdowns in the Rebels romp of Mercer. Though Dart got the start, Sanders’ ability to run the ball will be impactful for Ole Miss.

The Rebs get an underrated challenge when they travel to New Orleans to take on Tulane.

Up Next: at Tulane

Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

Last Week: 18

Week 1 Result: Beat Utah State 24-14

Things started fast for Iowa’s offense with 14 points in the first quarter, but then the old Hawkeyes showed up, scoring just 10 points over the final three frames against Utah State.

Up Next: at Iowa State

Duke Blue Devils

Last Week: Unranked

Week 1 Result: Beat Clemson 28-7

Duke averaged 6.6 yards per carry and took advantage of three Clemson turnovers, including a pair of fumbles inside the five-yard line to pick up a huge upset to start their season.

Up Next: vs. Lafayette

Last Week: Unranked

Week 1 Result: Beat TCU 45-42

Shedeur Sanders was phenomenal in his first start at the Power Five level, throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns. Dylan Edwards and Travis Hunter were electric as well. Deion Sanders has playmakers in Boulder and will be one of the most exciting teams to follow in 2023.

Up Next: vs. Nebraska

Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

Last Week: Unranked

Week 1 Result: Beat New Mexico 52-10

We’ll find out how for real the Texas A&M Aggies are when they travel to South Beach to take on Miami, but for one week at least, they’ve got a spot in the power rankings.

Up Next: at Miami

