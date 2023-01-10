College Football Power Rankings after CFP Championship Game and Bowl Season

The Georgia Bulldogs capped off an incredible 15-0 season with a 62-7 thumping of the TCU Horned Frogs to become the national champions for the second straight season. It was a dominating performance for Kirby Smart’s crew that showed why Georgia is the best program in college football.

Though the Alabama Crimson Tide has had a longer track record of success over the last decade and a half, the Georgia Bulldogs have done something that no program has done in the College Football Playoff era; win back-to-back championships.

It’s a remarkable feat considering Stetson Bennett was a walk-on, and the Bulldogs lost five defensive starters to the NFL draft. Smart and his staff have built a juggernaut in Athens, and there’s no indication it will slow down anytime soon as they continue to pull in top recruiting classes annually.

For the final time in the 2022 season, here are our post-bowl season power rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs (15-0)

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with head coach Kirby Smart after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat TCU 62-7

Previously: 1

When it was 10-7, it looked like it might be a tightly contested championship game, then the Bulldogs woke up and dispatched the overmatched Horned Frogs. Georgia scored 52 points from that point on.

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) reacts after missing a field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs with Ohio State Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco (29) during the final seconds of the fourth quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Lost to Georgia 42-41 in the CFP Semifinal at the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl

Previously: 5

The Ohio State Buckeyes rebounded from their loss to Michigan in the regular season and nearly knocked off the defending and eventual national champions. C.J. Stroud played an incredible game only to watch Stetson Bennett pull the rug right out from the Buckeyes’ feet.

Story continues

For more on Ohio State, check out Buckeyes Wire.

TCU Horned Frogs (13-2)

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts in the 4th quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Lost to Georgia 62-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship

Previously: 3

What TCU did this season is nothing short of miraculous. Unfortunately for the Horned Frogs they didn’t have it in their loss to Georgia. There was a wide talent gap on the field in the title game. Still TCU had a tremendous season getting to the championship game in the first place.

Michigan Wolverines (13-1)

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown run against the TCU Horned Frogs with running back Donovan Edwards (7) in the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Lost to TCU 51-45 in the CFP semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl

Previously: 2

Michigan didn’t help themselves early with a pick-six against TCU but came on strong in the second half for a wild CFP semifinal.

For more Michigan coverage, check out Wolverines Wire.

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2)

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate the victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat Kansas State 45-20 in the All State Sugar Bowl

Previously: 6

People can argue that Alabama was one of the best four teams in the country, but in the current format, their two regular season losses prevented them from proving that.

For more coverage on Alabama, check out Roll Tide Wire.

Tennessee Volunteers (11-2)

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers players and coaches pose for a photograph after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat Clemson 31-14 in the Capital One Orange Bowl

Previously: 10

A big win to close out a tremendous season for the Tennessee Volunteers. It wasn’t as good as it could have been, but Josh Heupel has his team on the verge of becoming a national power again.

For more on Tennessee, check out Vols Wire.

Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2)

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl

Previously: 7

The Penn State Nittany Lions are in arguably the strongest division in college football. Every year they have to contend with Michigan, Ohio State, and Michigan State and they’re only losses in 2022 were to College Football Playoff participants Michigan and Ohio State.

For more Penn State coverage, check out Nittany Lions Wire.

Washington Huskies (11-2)

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Wayne Taulapapa (21) in the 2022 Alamo Bowl against the Texas Longhorns at the Alamodome. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat Texas 27-20 in the Valero Alamo Bowl

Previously: 9

A strong win to close out a solid season for the Washington Huskies. The best news for them was that Michael Penix Jr. will return in 2023.

LSU Tigers (10-3)

Jan 2, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Landon Ibieta (24) jumps for a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers safety Jah’Von Grigsby (12) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat Purdue 63-7 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Previously: 12

What a performance for the Tigers, who closed out Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge in a big way. LSU is on an upward swing.

Check out LSU Wire for more coverage of the Tigers.

Oregon Ducks (10-3)

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is doused with Gatorade after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl

Previously: 13

Another strong year for a first-year head coach as the Ducks picked up the 10-win season, rallying late to stun the Tar Heels.

For more on Oregon, check out Ducks Wire.

Florida State Seminoles (10-3)

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Travis Jordan (13) celebrates after winning the MVP trophy of the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat Oklahoma Sooners 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl

Previously: 16

Florida State looks to be on heading in the right direction after collecting Mike Norvell’s first winning season in Tallahassee. Their win over the Sooners highlighted what’s being built their with Jordan Travis at the helm of the offense.

Clemson Tigers (11-3)

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates with offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (71) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half of the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Lost 31-14 to Tennessee in the Capital One Orange Bowl

Previously: 14

Clemson looked to be in the driver’s seat for a College Football Playoff appearance, and then a late-season loss to South Carolina dashed those hopes. Their loss to Tennessee was surprising, but that’s also a good Volunteers team. The Tigers dealt with quarterback questions all year, but it’s the Cade Klubnik show moving forward.

Tulane Green Wave (12-2)

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Alex Bauman (87) catches the game winning touchdown while defended by USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) in the fourth quarter in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl

Previously: 19

Tulane’s win over USC sent the college football world into a frenzy after scoring 16 points in the final four and a half minutes to upset Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Utah Utes (10-4)

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) scores a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second quarter of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Lost to Penn State 35-21 in the Rose Bowl

Previously: 11

Utah proved to be USC’s kryptonite in 2022, but the Utes ran into one of the best two-loss teams in the country in Penn State. Still a strong season for the Pac-12 champs.

USC Trojans (11-3)

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Lost to Tulane 46-45

Previously: 4

Their loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship knocked them out of the College Football Playoff, but their loss to Tulane was even worse. They blew a 15-point lead with under five minutes to play and only scored three points in the final 12 minutes. Defense is still a problem for Lincoln Riley.

For more on USC, check out Trojans Wire.

Kansas State Wildcats (10-4)

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs the ball ahead of Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (30) during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Lost to Alabama 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl

Previously: 8

This was supposed to be a program-defining opportunity, and the Kansas State Wildcats fell flat on their face. Still, given how the Wildcats started the season, they finished as one of the hottest teams in college football and with a Big 12 championship.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-4)

Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman lifts the trophy after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat South Carolina 45-38 in the Gator Bowl

Previously: 17

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish opened Marcus Freeman’s first year in South Bend 0-2 before finishing the season on a 9-2 run. Losses to Stanford and USC hurt, but picking up a win over a Gamecocks team that beat Tennessee and Clemson in the final few weeks of the regular season is a big win for the program.

For more coverage of Notre Dame, visit Fighting Irish Wire.

Oregon State Beavers (10-3)

Dec 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Oregon State Beavers celebrate with the Las Vegas Bowl trophy after defeating the Florida Gators 30-3 at Allegiant Stadium. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat Florida 30-3 in the Las Vegas Bowl

Previously: 21

Oregon State has won 10 or more games just three times in its program’s history. Picking up a convincing win over Florida to get that 10th win makes it even sweeter.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-4)

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett is presented the trophy after beating the Illinois Fighting Illini in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat Illinois 19-10 in the Reliaquest Bowl

Previously: 24

Coming together in the wake of the passing of head coach Mike Leach, the Mississippi State Bulldogs put together an emotional win to finish the season on a high note.

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-5)

Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) stiff arms South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21) during the second half in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Lost to Notre Dame 45-38 in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl

Previously: 20

The South Carolina Gamecocks were season wreckers for Tennessee and Clemson but couldn’t carry it over into the bowl game against Notre Dame. They struggled defensively against the Fighting Irish but it was still a strong season for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4)

Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (9) celebrates after scoring a two-point conversion against the UCLA Bruins defense in the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat UCLA 37-35 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Previously: Unranked

Pitt was one of the oddest teams in college football this season. A preseason ACC contender, they dropped games to Georgia Tech and Louisville. A win over UCLA in the 2022 finale warrants a spot in the top 25.

UCLA Bruins (9-4)

Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers defense in the first half in the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Lost to Pitt 37-35 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Previously: 15

Not the way Chip Kelly and the Bruins wanted to end the season, but things are looking up for UCLA. They flipped Dante Moore from Oregon and retained Dorian Thompson-Robinson for one more yar.

Texas Longhorns (8-5)

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) runs the ball in the 2022 Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies at the Alamodome. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Lost 27-20 to Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl

Previously: 18

The season was an improved one for the Texas Longhorns but ended on a low note in their loss to Washington. Without Bijan Robinson, the Longhorns were held to three points in the first half by the Huskies.

Check out Longhorns Wire for more coverage of the Texas Longhorns

Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-5)

Dec 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) rushes against Mississippi Rebels linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk (36) in the first half in the 2022 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the Tax Act Texas Bowl

Previously: Unranked

The Red Raiders finished the season strong with wins over Oklahoma and Ole Miss. It was a great first season for Joey McGuire in Lubbock. Can he follow it with an improved 2023?

Troy Trojans (12-2)

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Jon Sumrall lifts the trophy after the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Exploria Stadium. Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game: Beat UTSA 18-12 in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Previously: Unranked

It’s really hard to win 12 games, regardless of the conference you play in, and the Troy Trojans capped off an incredible season with a memorable win over a strong UTSA program.

[listicle id=78488]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire