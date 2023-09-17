College football polls: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 3
As the Pac-12 continues it meteoric rise during its last-gasp season, there's an aura of tension encircling the ever-vaunted SEC, well-represented as it is in the college football top 25 polls.
Georgia's victory over South Carolina on the scoreboard is belied by a game that ended up far grimier than anyone in Athens expected. Tennessee fell into a pit of punji sticks in a trap game against Florida in Gainesville. And Alabama sputtered all game against South Florida in what wound up being a 17-3 win.
Elsewhere in the rankings, LSU got a dominant win over Mississippi State amid the cowbells in Starkville, and Ole Miss put up 48 against Georgia Tech ahead of its matchup with Alabama in Week 4.
In general, it has been an odd season for the Southeastern Conference. Alabama's uncharacteristic out-of-conference loss against Texas in Week 2 is looking like an omen of ill portent for the Crimson Tide, whereas Tennessee and Joe Milton will look to bounce back following Saturday's loss to the Gators.
REQUIRED READING: SEC scores from Week 3
The situation for Georgia — ranked No. 1 in both the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 — is, of course, far less dire. The Bulldogs don't have a loss this season, and an incredible first half from Spencer Rattler allowed the Gamecocks to take an early lead against Georgia. Georgia then scored 21 unanswered points to notch a 24-14 win.
Alabama and Ole Miss notwithstanding, we're still a few weeks out from truly learning about these teams. Georgia and Tennessee both play tune-up games next week, while LSU will be playing Arkansas in an SEC matchup.
Incoming SEC schools Oklahoma and Texas both won, although Texas had to sweat out Wyoming for a bit coming off its emotional win over Alabama. Oklahoma dispatched Tulsa with some ease on the road. The Sooners will be playing Cincinnati in what should be a fun matchup next week, whereas Texas plays in-state rival Baylor.
College football rankings for Week 4
U.S. LBM Coaches Poll
SEC teams in bold
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1.
Georgia
3-0
1598 (62)
2.
3-0
1514 (1)
3.
Florida State
3-0
1396
4.
3-0
1394 (1)
5.
3-0
1325
6.
Texas
3-0
1312
7.
3-0
1224
8.
Washington
3-0
1164
9.
Notre Dame
4-0
1044
10.
Utah
3-0
967
11.
3-0
946
12.
Alabama
2-1
886
13.
LSU
2-1
808
14.
Oklahoma
3-0
683
15.
Oregon State
3-0
660
16.
Ole Miss
3-0
602
17.
3-0
592
18.
Duke
3-0
469
19.
Colorado
3-0
435
20.
Tennessee
2-1
362
21.
Miami (FL)
3-0
298
22.
3-0
206
23.
Clemson
2-1
193
24.
Washington State
3-0
160
25.
3-0
156
AP Top 25
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1.
Georgia
3-0
1556 (57)
2.
Michigan
3-0
1481 (2)
3.
Texas
3-0
1380 (3)
4.
Florida State
3-0
1378 (1)
5.
USC
3-0
1296
6.
Ohio State
3-0
1291
7.
Penn State
3-0
1217
8.
Washington
3-0
1194
9.
Notre Dame
4-0
1066
10.
Oregon
3-0
942
11.
Utah
3-0
921
12.
LSU
2-1
805
13.
Alabama
2-1
796
14.
Oregon State
3-0
715
15.
Ole Miss
3-0
657
16.
Oklahoma
3-0
606
17.
North Carolina
3-0
567
18.
Duke
3-0
530
19.
Colorado
3-0
509
20.
Miami (FL)
3-0
359
21.
Washington State
3-0
278
22.
UCLA
3-0
204
23.
Tennessee
2-1
198
24.
Iowa
3-0
125
25.
Florida
2-1
103
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CFB rankings: SEC teams in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 3