College football polls: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 3

As the Pac-12 continues it meteoric rise during its last-gasp season, there's an aura of tension encircling the ever-vaunted SEC, well-represented as it is in the college football top 25 polls.

Georgia's victory over South Carolina on the scoreboard is belied by a game that ended up far grimier than anyone in Athens expected. Tennessee fell into a pit of punji sticks in a trap game against Florida in Gainesville. And Alabama sputtered all game against South Florida in what wound up being a 17-3 win.

Elsewhere in the rankings, LSU got a dominant win over Mississippi State amid the cowbells in Starkville, and Ole Miss put up 48 against Georgia Tech ahead of its matchup with Alabama in Week 4.

In general, it has been an odd season for the Southeastern Conference. Alabama's uncharacteristic out-of-conference loss against Texas in Week 2 is looking like an omen of ill portent for the Crimson Tide, whereas Tennessee and Joe Milton will look to bounce back following Saturday's loss to the Gators.

REQUIRED READING: SEC scores from Week 3

The situation for Georgia — ranked No. 1 in both the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 — is, of course, far less dire. The Bulldogs don't have a loss this season, and an incredible first half from Spencer Rattler allowed the Gamecocks to take an early lead against Georgia. Georgia then scored 21 unanswered points to notch a 24-14 win.

Alabama and Ole Miss notwithstanding, we're still a few weeks out from truly learning about these teams. Georgia and Tennessee both play tune-up games next week, while LSU will be playing Arkansas in an SEC matchup.

Incoming SEC schools Oklahoma and Texas both won, although Texas had to sweat out Wyoming for a bit coming off its emotional win over Alabama. Oklahoma dispatched Tulsa with some ease on the road. The Sooners will be playing Cincinnati in what should be a fun matchup next week, whereas Texas plays in-state rival Baylor.

College football rankings for Week 4

U.S. LBM Coaches Poll

SEC teams in bold

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1. Georgia 3-0 1598 (62) 2. Michigan 3-0 1514 (1) 3. Florida State 3-0 1396 4. Ohio State 3-0 1394 (1) 5. USC 3-0 1325 6. Texas 3-0 1312 7. Penn State 3-0 1224 8. Washington 3-0 1164 9. Notre Dame 4-0 1044 10. Utah 3-0 967 11. Oregon 3-0 946 12. Alabama 2-1 886 13. LSU 2-1 808 14. Oklahoma 3-0 683 15. Oregon State 3-0 660 16. Ole Miss 3-0 602 17. North Carolina 3-0 592 18. Duke 3-0 469 19. Colorado 3-0 435 20. Tennessee 2-1 362 21. Miami (FL) 3-0 298 22. Iowa 3-0 206 23. Clemson 2-1 193 24. Washington State 3-0 160 25. UCLA 3-0 156

AP Top 25

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1. Georgia 3-0 1556 (57) 2. Michigan 3-0 1481 (2) 3. Texas 3-0 1380 (3) 4. Florida State 3-0 1378 (1) 5. USC 3-0 1296 6. Ohio State 3-0 1291 7. Penn State 3-0 1217 8. Washington 3-0 1194 9. Notre Dame 4-0 1066 10. Oregon 3-0 942 11. Utah 3-0 921 12. LSU 2-1 805 13. Alabama 2-1 796 14. Oregon State 3-0 715 15. Ole Miss 3-0 657 16. Oklahoma 3-0 606 17. North Carolina 3-0 567 18. Duke 3-0 530 19. Colorado 3-0 509 20. Miami (FL) 3-0 359 21. Washington State 3-0 278 22. UCLA 3-0 204 23. Tennessee 2-1 198 24. Iowa 3-0 125 25. Florida 2-1 103

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CFB rankings: SEC teams in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 3