College football polls: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 2

Week 2 of the 2023 college football schedule was another disappointment for several teams across the SEC.

Alabama, previously ranked No. 3 in the country, fell to No. 10 in the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll. Coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide largely disappointed in a 34-24 loss to Texas, which marked just the ninth time in his tenure that he lost a game in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It's the earliest in the season one of his Alabama teams has lost.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia remained atop the Coaches Poll after a 45-3 win against Ball State Saturday moved it to 2-0. Tennessee remained at No. 9 following its 30-13 victory against Austin Peay.

Elsewhere, No. 23 Texas A&M was unable to stymie Miami's aerial assault and dropped out of the Coaches Poll. Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for five touchdowns in a 48-33 win, raising questions as to how much more goodwill Jimbo Fisher has in College Station — and how much, exactly, it would cost the Aggies to move on from him.

It wasn't all bad for the Southeastern Conference, though. Ole Miss managed to beat a ranked Tulane team on the road in New Orleans — albeit with Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt sidelined with an injury — while Auburn and Mississippi State scored nonconference victories against Cal and Arizona, respectively. With its win, Ole Miss moved up to No. 19.

How will those games affect SEC teams' rankings ahead of Week 3? Here's a look at the latest top 25 from both the Coaches and Associated Press polls:

College football rankings for Week 3

U.S. LBM Coaches Poll

SEC teams bolded

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1. Georgia 2-0 1624 (64) 2. Michigan 2-0 1533 (1) 3. Florida State 2-0 1441 4. Ohio State 2-0 1401 5. USC 3-0 1319 6. Texas 2-0 1318 7. Penn State 2-0 1229 8. Washington 2-0 1129 9. Tennessee 2-0 1039 10. Alabama 1-1 1016 11. Notre Dame 3-0 1004 12. Utah 2-0 893 13. Oregon 2-0 870 14. LSU 1-1 714 15. Kansas State 2-0 675 16. Oklahoma 2-0 584 17. Oregon State 2-0 562 18. North Carolina 2-0 506 19. Ole Miss 2-0 503 20. Duke 2-0 363 21. Colorado 2-0 357 22. Clemson 1-1 207 23. Miami 2-0 195 24. Iowa 2-0 166 25. UCLA 2-0 101

AP Top 25

SEC teams bolded

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1. Georgia 2-0 1540 (55) 2. Michigan 2-0 1458 (2) 3. Florida State 2-0 1413 (3) 4. Texas 2-0 1338 (2) 5. USC 3-0 1269 6. Ohio State 2-0 1265 7. Penn State 2-0 1204 8. Washington 2-0 1102 9. Notre Dame 3-0 1015 10. Alabama 1-1 953 11. Tennessee 2-0 929 12. Utah 2-0 847 13. Oregon 2-0 827 14. LSU 1-1 667 15. Kansas State 2-0 636 16. Oregon State 2-0 605 17. Ole Miss 2-0 505 18. Colorado 2-0 481 19. Oklahoma 2-0 453 20. North Carolina 2-0 444 21. Duke 2-0 421 22. Miami 2-0 230 23. Washington State 2-0 129 24. UCLA 2-0 107 25. Iowa 2-0 106

