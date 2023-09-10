College football polls: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 2

Advertisement
Craig Meyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
Week 2 of the 2023 college football schedule was another disappointment for several teams across the SEC.

Alabama, previously ranked No. 3 in the country, fell to No. 10 in the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll. Coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide largely disappointed in a 34-24 loss to Texas, which marked just the ninth time in his tenure that he lost a game in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It's the earliest in the season one of his Alabama teams has lost.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia remained atop the Coaches Poll after a 45-3 win against Ball State Saturday moved it to 2-0. Tennessee remained at No. 9 following its 30-13 victory against Austin Peay.

Elsewhere, No. 23 Texas A&M was unable to stymie Miami's aerial assault and dropped out of the Coaches Poll. Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for five touchdowns in a 48-33 win, raising questions as to how much more goodwill Jimbo Fisher has in College Station — and how much, exactly, it would cost the Aggies to move on from him.

It wasn't all bad for the Southeastern Conference, though. Ole Miss managed to beat a ranked Tulane team on the road in New Orleans — albeit with Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt sidelined with an injury — while Auburn and Mississippi State scored nonconference victories against Cal and Arizona, respectively. With its win, Ole Miss moved up to No. 19.

MISERY INDEX: Alabama has real problems, as beatdown by Texas revealed

How will those games affect SEC teams' rankings ahead of Week 3? Here's a look at the latest top 25 from both the Coaches and Associated Press polls:

College football rankings for Week 3

U.S. LBM Coaches Poll

SEC teams bolded

Rank

Team

Record

Points (No. 1 votes)

1.

Georgia

2-0

1624 (64)

2.

Michigan

2-0

1533 (1)

3.

Florida State

2-0

1441

4.

Ohio State

2-0

1401

5.

USC

3-0

1319

6.

Texas

2-0

1318

7.

Penn State

2-0

1229

8.

Washington

2-0

1129

9.

Tennessee

2-0

1039

10.

Alabama

1-1

1016

11.

Notre Dame

3-0

1004

12.

Utah

2-0

893

13.

Oregon

2-0

870

14.

LSU

1-1

714

15.

Kansas State

2-0

675

16.

Oklahoma

2-0

584

17.

Oregon State

2-0

562

18.

North Carolina

2-0

506

19.

Ole Miss

2-0

503

20.

Duke

2-0

363

21.

Colorado

2-0

357

22.

Clemson

1-1

207

23.

Miami

2-0

195

24.

Iowa

2-0

166

25.

UCLA

2-0

101

AP Top 25

SEC teams bolded

Rank

Team

Record

Points (No. 1 votes)

1.

Georgia

2-0

1540 (55)

2.

Michigan

2-0

1458 (2)

3.

Florida State

2-0

1413 (3)

4.

Texas

2-0

1338 (2)

5.

USC

3-0

1269

6.

Ohio State

2-0

1265

7.

Penn State

2-0

1204

8.

Washington

2-0

1102

9.

Notre Dame

3-0

1015

10.

Alabama

1-1

953

11.

Tennessee

2-0

929

12.

Utah

2-0

847

13.

Oregon

2-0

827

14.

LSU

1-1

667

15.

Kansas State

2-0

636

16.

Oregon State

2-0

605

17.

Ole Miss

2-0

505

18.

Colorado

2-0

481

19.

Oklahoma

2-0

453

20.

North Carolina

2-0

444

21.

Duke

2-0

421

22.

Miami

2-0

230

23.

Washington State

2-0

129

24.

UCLA

2-0

107

25.

Iowa

2-0

106

