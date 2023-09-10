College football polls: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 2
Week 2 of the 2023 college football schedule was another disappointment for several teams across the SEC.
Alabama, previously ranked No. 3 in the country, fell to No. 10 in the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll. Coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide largely disappointed in a 34-24 loss to Texas, which marked just the ninth time in his tenure that he lost a game in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It's the earliest in the season one of his Alabama teams has lost.
Two-time defending national champion Georgia remained atop the Coaches Poll after a 45-3 win against Ball State Saturday moved it to 2-0. Tennessee remained at No. 9 following its 30-13 victory against Austin Peay.
Elsewhere, No. 23 Texas A&M was unable to stymie Miami's aerial assault and dropped out of the Coaches Poll. Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for five touchdowns in a 48-33 win, raising questions as to how much more goodwill Jimbo Fisher has in College Station — and how much, exactly, it would cost the Aggies to move on from him.
It wasn't all bad for the Southeastern Conference, though. Ole Miss managed to beat a ranked Tulane team on the road in New Orleans — albeit with Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt sidelined with an injury — while Auburn and Mississippi State scored nonconference victories against Cal and Arizona, respectively. With its win, Ole Miss moved up to No. 19.
MISERY INDEX: Alabama has real problems, as beatdown by Texas revealed
How will those games affect SEC teams' rankings ahead of Week 3? Here's a look at the latest top 25 from both the Coaches and Associated Press polls:
College football rankings for Week 3
U.S. LBM Coaches Poll
SEC teams bolded
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1.
Georgia
2-0
1624 (64)
2.
2-0
1533 (1)
3.
Florida State
2-0
1441
4.
2-0
1401
5.
USC
3-0
1319
6.
Texas
2-0
1318
7.
2-0
1229
8.
Washington
2-0
1129
9.
Tennessee
2-0
1039
10.
Alabama
1-1
1016
11.
Notre Dame
3-0
1004
12.
Utah
2-0
893
13.
2-0
870
14.
1-1
714
15.
2-0
675
16.
2-0
584
17.
Oregon State
2-0
562
18.
2-0
506
19.
Ole Miss
2-0
503
20.
Duke
2-0
363
21.
Colorado
2-0
357
22.
Clemson
1-1
207
23.
Miami
2-0
195
24.
2-0
166
25.
2-0
101
AP Top 25
SEC teams bolded
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1.
Georgia
2-0
1540 (55)
2.
Michigan
2-0
1458 (2)
3.
Florida State
2-0
1413 (3)
4.
Texas
2-0
1338 (2)
5.
USC
3-0
1269
6.
Ohio State
2-0
1265
7.
Penn State
2-0
1204
8.
Washington
2-0
1102
9.
Notre Dame
3-0
1015
10.
Alabama
1-1
953
11.
Tennessee
2-0
929
12.
Utah
2-0
847
13.
Oregon
2-0
827
14.
LSU
1-1
667
15.
Kansas State
2-0
636
16.
Oregon State
2-0
605
17.
Ole Miss
2-0
505
18.
Colorado
2-0
481
19.
Oklahoma
2-0
453
20.
North Carolina
2-0
444
21.
Duke
2-0
421
22.
Miami
2-0
230
23.
Washington State
2-0
129
24.
UCLA
2-0
107
25.
Iowa
2-0
106
