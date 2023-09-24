College football polls: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 4

The SEC pretenders and contenders began to separate from one another during Week 4 of the college football season.

That was particularly true in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where Nick Saban and No. 12 Alabama faced Lane Kiffin's 16th-ranked Ole Miss team. Despite early offensive struggles from the Crimson Tide, they were able to dominate the Rebels in the second half en route to a 24-10 victory. It kept Saban from suffering back-to-back home losses for the first time since the 2007 season, and extended his impressive record vs. former assistants.

No. 13 LSU and Arkansas were in arguably the second-biggest game of the week, scrapping to a 34-31 finish in favor of the Tigers in the battle for the Golden Boot. Brian Kelly's squad won on a last-second field goal to ensure the trophy remains in Baton Rouge.

In conference play, Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 45-28; South Carolina upended 37-30; and Texas A&M beat Auburn 27-10. The Aggies' was something of a pyrrhic victory, as starting quarterback Conner Weigman exited the game with an ankle injury and did not return. LSU transfer and backup Max Johnson came on in relief, and threw his first touchdown of the game to his own brother, Jake Johnson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CFB rankings: SEC teams in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 4