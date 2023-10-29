College football polls: How far did OU drop? Is OSU ranked?

Kansas running back Devin Neal dives into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 38-33. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oklahoma fell in the college football polls released Sunday following its 38-33 loss to Kansas on Saturday.

The Sooners dropped five spots in the US LBM Coaches poll and four spots in the Associated Press poll.

Oklahoma State, which won its Homecoming matchup vs. Cincinnati, is just outside of the Top 25 in both polls.

The Jayhawks win snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Sooners and marks the highest-ranked opponent the Jayhawks have beaten since a win over Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw for 218 yards and two interceptions while running for 62 yards and a score. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel had three touchdown runs for the Sooners.

Ollie Gordon II rushed for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 45-13 win over Big 12-newcomer Cincinnati. It was Oklahoma State's fourth straight win heading into Bedlam on Saturday.

Here is a look at the latest college football polls (released Oct. 29):

OU drops to No. 11 in US LBM Coaches poll

Receiving votes: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Fresno State, Miami, Duke, Iowa, Arizona, Liberty, SMU, Florida, UNLV, Toledo, Kentucky.

Sooners ranked No. 10 in Associated Press poll

1. Georgia – 8-0 (48 1st place votes)

2. Michigan – 8-0 (9)

3. Ohio State – 8-0 (3)

4. Florida State – 8-0

5. Washington – 8-0

6. Oregon -- 7-1

7. Texas – 7-1

8. Alabama – 7-1

9. Penn State – 7-1

10. Oklahoma – 7-1

11. Ole Miss – 7-1

12. Notre Dame – 7-2

13. LSU – 6-2

14. Missouri – 7-1

15. Louisville – 7-1

16. Oregon State – 6-2

17. Air Force – 8-0

18. Utah – 6-2

19. Tennessee – 6-2

20. UCLA – 6-2

21. Tulane – 7-1

22. Kansas – 6-2

23. James Madison – 8-0

24. USC – 7-2

25. Kansas State – 6-2

Receiving votes: Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Liberty, Fresno State, Miami, Arizona, Toledo, Rutgers.

