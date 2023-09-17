College football polls: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 3

Week 3 of the college football season is in the rear-view, and quite a few teams will be more than happy to let it stay there.

Among them are the Michigan Wolverines, who defeated Bowling Green 31-6 despite a brutal showing from quarterback J.J. McCarthy and a much more competitive first half than it was anticipated to be. Penn State similarly could not find its footing against a conference opponent in Illinois. The offense sputtered throughout the game, but four interceptions thrown by Luke Altmyer helped the Nittany Lions to a 30-13 win against a sound defense.

Ohio State was the ranked Big Ten team that made things look easy. The Buckeyes dominated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-10 behind 126 yards and a touchdown from Marvin Harrison Jr. Kyle McCord played a clean game, going 19 of 23 for 318 yards and three touchdowns in total. As a reward, OSU stayed stagnant in the coaches poll, but did receive a first place vote.

Finally, Iowa topped the 25-point mark with a 41-10 win over Western Michigan. Similar to Michigan and Penn State, the first half was a knock 'em down, drag 'em out type game that saw Brian Ferentz's frustration boil over on the sideline following a Cade McNamara interception. Nevertheless, Iowa jumped two spots to No. 22.

Incoming Big Ten schools Washington, Oregon, and UCLA all handled their business as well, while USC had a bye week. Washington's win was the most impressive, a 41-7 laugher over an embattled Michigan State team that saw Michael Penix Jr. throw for over 400 yards.

How does the rest of the picture nationally look with most teams two games into the season? Here are the full U.S. LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 rankings.

College football rankings for Week 4

U.S. LBM Coaches Poll

Big Ten teams in bold

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1. Georgia 3-0 1598 (62) 2. Michigan 3-0 1514 (1) 3. Florida State 3-0 1396 4. Ohio State 3-0 1394 (1) 5. USC 3-0 1325 6. Texas 3-0 1312 7. Penn State 3-0 1224 8. Washington 3-0 1164 9. Notre Dame 4-0 1044 10. Utah 3-0 967 11. Oregon 3-0 946 12. Alabama 2-1 886 13. LSU 3-0 808 14. Oklahoma 3-0 683 15. Oregon State 3-0 660 16. Ole Miss 3-0 602 17. North Carolina 3-0 592 18. Duke 3-0 469 19. Colorado 3-0 435 20. Tennessee 2-1 362 21. Miami (FL) 3-0 298 22. Iowa 3-0 206 23. Clemson 2-1 193 24. Washington State 3-0 160 25. UCLA 3-0 156

AP Top 25

