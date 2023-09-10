College football polls: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 2
What was a relatively quiet week for the Big Ten's top teams received a jolt on Saturday night.
No. 19 Wisconsin fell 31-22 to unranked Washington State in Pullman, Washington for the Badgers' first loss under new coach Luke Fickell. Wisconsin outgained the Cougars 368-332, but three turnovers doomed it in its quest to leave the Pacific Northwest with an unblemished record.
With the loss, the Badgers fell from No. 19 to unranked in the most recent U.S. LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday morning.
REQUIRED READING: Slow starts have hampered Wisconsin in each of the first two games this season
The rest of the conference remained stable. Without coach Jim Harbaugh for the second week in a row, Michigan defeated UNLV 35-7 behind three touchdowns from running back Blake Corum to stay at No. 2 in the poll, making the Wolverines the league's highest-ranked team. Archrival Ohio State won by an identical 35-7 margin in its victory against Youngstown State and remained at No. 4 in the poll. No. 7 Penn State throttled Delaware 63-7 and didn't move from its position in the poll.
After moving to 2-0 with a win against rival Iowa State, Iowa made its poll debut this season at No. 24. No. 5 USC, No. 8 Washington, No. 13 Oregon and No. 25 UCLA, all of which will join the Big Ten for the 2024 season, were all ranked. After its rain-soaked 45-24 win against N.C. State, Notre Dame remained at No. 11.
REQUIRED READING: No. 10 Notre Dame football stares down adversity at N.C. State
How does the rest of the picture nationally look with most teams two games into the season? Here are the full Coaches and Associated Press polls.
College football rankings for Week 3
U.S. LBM Coaches Poll
Big Ten teams in bold
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1.
Georgia
2-0
1624 (64)
2.
Michigan
2-0
1533 (1)
3.
Florida State
2-0
1441
4.
Ohio State
2-0
1401
5.
USC
3-0
1319
6.
2-0
1318
7.
Penn State
2-0
1229
8.
Washington
2-0
1129
9.
2-0
1039
10.
1-1
1016
11.
Notre Dame
3-0
1004
12.
Utah
2-0
893
13.
Oregon
2-0
870
14.
1-1
714
15.
2-0
675
16.
2-0
584
17.
Oregon State
2-0
562
18.
2-0
506
19.
2-0
503
20.
Duke
2-0
363
21.
2-0
357
22.
Clemson
1-1
207
23.
Miami
2-0
195
24.
Iowa
2-0
166
25.
UCLA
2-0
101
AP Top 25
This section will be updated when the AP Top 25 is released at 2 p.m. ET.
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 2