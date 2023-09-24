College football polls: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 4

Was there a bigger winner in college football's Week 4 than the Big Ten?

Better yet: Was there a bigger winner than No. 4 Ohio State? The Buckeyes secured the premier victory of the weekend, staging a come-from-behind victory to score a last-second touchdown and beat No. 9 Notre Dame 17-14 in South Bend. The Buckeyes may have had the biggest win of the conference, but there was more to the Big Ten than just their comeback win.

Michigan overcame an early touchdown by Rutgers to beat the Scarlet Knights 31-7 in Jim Harbaugh's first game back from suspension. No. 7 Penn State was also dominant in its win over No. 24 Iowa, beating the Hawkeyes 31-0 (and setting offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz back a ways in his bid to score 25 points per game).

It wasn't all roses for the conference, however. Wisconsin beat Purdue 38-17 on Friday but lost running back Chez Mellusi to a brutal leg injury. And Michigan State, still dealing with the fallout of the Mel Tucker suspension, was thoroughly out-played in a 31-9 defeat by Maryland.

How will those games and more affect the Big Ten rankings in the latest top 25 rankings? Here's what the latest rankings look like for Week 5 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25.

