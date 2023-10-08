College football polls: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 6

The Big Ten is still looking extremely top-heavy after Week 6, but the top looked a little shaky as the season moves into October.

No. 2 Michigan had no issues handling Minnesota on the road, upending the Golden Gophers in a game that saw the Wolverines get two pick-sixes, including one on just the second play of a 52-10 win. Ohio State took a while to get rolling against the Terrapins this week, with the No. 3 Buckeyes eventually securing a 37-17 win that wasn't as lopsided as the score indicates.

Outside of that, however, it was a light week in the Big Ten. Penn State had the week off. From beyond the top 25, Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 24-13 while Nebraska won handily over Illinois 20-7 on Friday. Iowa, recently booted from the top 25, secured a hard-fought, high-effort 20-14 win over Purdue.

Here's how the Big Ten stackes up in the post-Week 6 college football rankings, including the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College football rankings for Week 7

US LBM Coaches Poll

Big Ten teams in bold.

AP Top 25

Big Ten teams in bold.

