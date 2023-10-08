College football polls: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 6
The Big Ten is still looking extremely top-heavy after Week 6, but the top looked a little shaky as the season moves into October.
No. 2 Michigan had no issues handling Minnesota on the road, upending the Golden Gophers in a game that saw the Wolverines get two pick-sixes, including one on just the second play of a 52-10 win. Ohio State took a while to get rolling against the Terrapins this week, with the No. 3 Buckeyes eventually securing a 37-17 win that wasn't as lopsided as the score indicates.
Outside of that, however, it was a light week in the Big Ten. Penn State had the week off. From beyond the top 25, Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 24-13 while Nebraska won handily over Illinois 20-7 on Friday. Iowa, recently booted from the top 25, secured a hard-fought, high-effort 20-14 win over Purdue.
Here's how the Big Ten stackes up in the post-Week 6 college football rankings, including the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:
REQUIRED READING: College football schedule: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 6 Big Ten games
College football rankings for Week 7
US LBM Coaches Poll
Teams will be added when poll is announced.
Big Ten teams in bold.
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
AP Top 25
Teams will be added when poll is announced.
Big Ten teams in bold.
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CFB rankings: Big Ten teams in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 6