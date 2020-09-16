College Football Podcast: The Big Ten is BACK, Week 3 picks ATS

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

After nearly a month of lawsuits, protests, and one PR debacle after another, the Big Ten announced they will attempt to play football in October. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde break down how they reached this decision and why daily testing is such a big factor. Also, what is the latest with the Pac-12 and how will the College Football Playoff work this year?

Dan wraps the pod with a scary animal attack story before the trio picks the biggest games this weekend against the spread.

