College Football Podcast: SEC returns, CFB welcomes Coach Prime Time, Pac-12 is a mess

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

On the eve of the SEC’s return, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde preview the slate by picking the biggest matchups against the spread.

Out on the west coast, the Pac-12 and Mountain West are mulling over their return to the gridiron. Speaking of the Pac-12, how does Larry Scott still have a job?

And finally, after a short coaching stint in the high school ranks, Deion Sanders is taking over the Jackson State football program. We are now turning this show into a Tigers podcast.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts