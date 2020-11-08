College Football Podcast: ND & UF march on, Michigan, Penn State, UCLA & Tennessee misery

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast
Clemson at Notre Dame lived up to the hype and Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap that instant classic with another edition of Overreaction Monday. The guys also discuss Florida’s impressive showing against Georgia in Jacksonville.
Meanwhile, there were too many teams dreaming of better days after this week’s action. Pat, Pete and Dan dive into the messes at Penn State, Michigan, UCLA, and Tennessee.
