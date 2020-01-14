College Football Podcast: National Championship Game Recap

Yahoo Sports Staff

Hours after Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron etched their names in Louisiana lore, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson at the national title game in New Orleans.

What was wrong with Clemson and specifically Trevor Lawrence? (10:18) 

We also “praise” the powers that be for all they “do” for the fans. How do we fix the calendar of the playoff and national title game? (19:03)

Plus, was this the greatest college season ever for a team and quarterback? (33:05)

LSU's Joe Burrow capped off a fairy-tale season by convincingly leading the Tigers to a national championship over Clemson. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
