College Football Podcast: National Championship Game Recap
Hours after Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron etched their names in Louisiana lore, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson at the national title game in New Orleans.
What was wrong with Clemson and specifically Trevor Lawrence? (10:18)
We also “praise” the powers that be for all they “do” for the fans. How do we fix the calendar of the playoff and national title game? (19:03)
Plus, was this the greatest college season ever for a team and quarterback? (33:05)
