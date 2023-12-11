College Football Playoffs: What New Jersey players are going for National Championship?

Army-Navy is over, the Heisman Trophy has been handed out. The only thing left of the 2023 college football season are the bowl games.

And New Jersey has a reason to be excited. Rutgers University is going bowling.

The Scarlet Knights will battle the Miami Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium. The game is a massive one for New Jersey football fans, but it’s not the only game we should care about.

If you’re a fan of New Jersey football players, you have three bandwagons you could jump on. Of the four teams playing in the college football semifinals, only Washington has no New Jersey athletes on its roster.

The College Football Playoff semifinals features No. 4 Alabama taking on Michigan in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. on New Year's Day.

In the second Jan. 1 semifinal, Texas will meet Washington in the All State Sugar Bowl.

So who should we want to win?

Here is a look at New Jersey residents who play for the schools in the playoffs.

Michigan

Keon Sabb, IMG Academy, sophomore defensive back

Jack Grusser, Ramapo, freshman wide receiver

Cole Morgan, The Hun School, sophomore offensive lineman

Dominick Giudice, Mater Dei, junior offensive lineman

Alabama

Jihaad Campbell, IMG Academy, sophomore linebacker

Kyle Flood Jr., St. Joesph's, senior linebacker

Washington

None

Texas

Sydir Mitchell, Bergen Catholic, freshman defensive lineman

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: College bowl games: CFP semifinalists have New Jersey players