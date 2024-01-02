Advertisement
Live

College Football Playoff: Washington vs. Texas in an early Sugar Bowl thriller

Yahoo Sports Staff
5
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies throws a pass during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Date: 8:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN

Line: Texas -4

Total: 63.5

What’s on the line

Washington: The Huskies are looking for their first undefeated season since 1991. That’s the only time Washington has ever claimed a national title as Billy Joe Hobert and Mario Bailey led the Washington offense.

Washington is also hoping for its first CFP victory. The Huskies’ only other playoff appearance came after the 2016 season when Washington lost to Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

Texas: The Longhorns are looking for their first national title since Vince Young scampered into the end zone against USC to win the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2005 season. And even though Texas is heading to the SEC, the Big 12 would probably take a small bit of pride in a Texas win. Texas would be just the second Big 12 team after TCU to play for the national title in the CFP era.

Live33 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    It's halftime. It's a tie game in New Orleans. Do we have another classic finish coming up?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    All tied up after this play:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Texas! CJ Baxter with a 3-yard run to the end zone!

    It's all knotted up 21-21 with 17 seconds to play in the half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas is trying to tie it up before the half as Quinn Ewers scrambles for a big run inside the 10.

    A late hit by UW gets the Longhorns inside the 5. 20 seconds to play in the half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What a pass by Penix, what a grab by Polk:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Whoa! Ja'Lynn Polk tipped a pass to himself for a Washington touchdown!

    Huskies lead again, 21-14.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Washington goes for it on 4th-and-1 from its own 33, and this time it converts. Gutsy call by the Huskies.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Huskies can't take advantage of the big pass as they're stuffed on 4th and 1!

    Texas ball.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Michael Penix completes another DEEP SHOT, this time to Rome Odunze for 52 yards!

    UW's deep passing game is on fire so far.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas cashes in on the turnover! Defensive lineman Byron Murphy II scores a BIG MAN TD from 1 yard out!

    All tied up 14-14

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oh boy, Washington muffs a punt return and Texas takes over at the UW 22. Huge break for the Longhorns.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dillon Johnson has score both of Washington's touchdowns today:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    It's another Dillon Johnson TD run! Huskies retake the lead!

    Washington 14, Texas 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    After one quarter of play, it's tied 7-7 by Washington is on the move again thanks to this nice play by Michael Penix:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The teams trade punts and the ball is back in UW's hands late in the first quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The game-tying TD run:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    And just like that, it's a Longorns touchdown on a powerful 5-yard run by Jaydon Blue!

    Washington 7, Texas 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas putting together a nice response drive, gashing through UW's defense and into the red zone.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's the big play that set up the TD:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Michael Penix throws a DIME to Ja'Lynn Polk for 77 yards to set up a short TD run by Dillon Johnson! Huskies strike first to take a 7-0 lead!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The first Texas drive doesn't go very far. It's a punt and the Washington offense is on the field.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We're underway at the Superdome! Texas starts with the ball.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    At last, the Sugar Bowl is about to kickoff!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's our recap of Michigan's thrilling OT win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's the play that sent Michigan to the national title game:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    As the thrilling Rose Bowl wraps up, get ready for CFP semifinal No. 2: The Sugar Bowl live from New Orleans!

    It's No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas for a spot in the national title game.