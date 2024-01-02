College Football Playoff: Washington vs. Texas in an early Sugar Bowl thriller

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is slinging the ball around against Texas in the CFP semifinal on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Date: 8:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN

Line: Texas -4

Total: 63.5

What’s on the line

Washington: The Huskies are looking for their first undefeated season since 1991. That’s the only time Washington has ever claimed a national title as Billy Joe Hobert and Mario Bailey led the Washington offense.

Washington is also hoping for its first CFP victory. The Huskies’ only other playoff appearance came after the 2016 season when Washington lost to Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

Texas: The Longhorns are looking for their first national title since Vince Young scampered into the end zone against USC to win the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2005 season. And even though Texas is heading to the SEC, the Big 12 would probably take a small bit of pride in a Texas win. Texas would be just the second Big 12 team after TCU to play for the national title in the CFP era.