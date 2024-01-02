College Football Playoff: Washington holds off Texas in wild finish to advance to national title game

Washington will face Michigan for the championship next week

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. picked apart Texas in the CFP semifinal on January 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Michael Penix Jr. was surgical as he led Washington to a heart-stopping Sugar Bowl win over Texas and a trip to the national title game.

The QB completed 29-of-38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Huskies to a 37-31 victory in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Monday in New Orleans.

Texas had a shot at a winning touchdown in the closing seconds but a pass from the 12-yard line fell incomplete as time ran out and the Huskies hung on in a surprisingly nervous finish.

The Longhorns (12-2) simply had no answer for Penix, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, and a late surge came up just short. UW never trailed in the game and while it was a back-and-forth contest in the first half, the Huskies took control by scoring 13 straight points to start the second half to take a 34-21 lead.

Texas almost made a miraculous comeback in the last few minutes but couldn't get it done.

Washington (14-0) keeps its dream undefeated season going as it will face Michigan next week for the national championship in Houston. Michigan reached the title game by beating Alabama 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl earlier in the day.