College Football Playoff unveils 2025 schedule, first with 12 teams

If you ever have wanted the college football season to extend to almost throughout January, you’re in luck. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, the calendar also had to be expanded.

Now, we know exactly how many weeks will be required to determine the national champion, when each game will be played and which network will televise each game. Here’s the 2025 schedule:

OFFICIAL RELEASE: The College Football Playoff has announced dates, kick times and broadcast information for the 2024-25 playoff, the first year of the expanded 12-team format. Read more » https://t.co/Ysq0kR5NfA#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/Lk6EqE37MM — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) June 5, 2024

While Notre Dame is expected to contend for the playoff this season, we obviously don’t know if they’ll be good enough to host a first-round game assuming they even make it. Just to play it safe, it would be wise if neither of the Irish basketball teams had games scheduled at Purcell Pavilion that weekend, at least until that Sunday.

This new format undoubtedly will take some getting used to, but this is the way college football is now. It’s now as much about timing as regular-season performance. Traditionalists might not like it, but it is what it is.

