College Football Playoff Top 4 Teams interestingly placed in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) finished the 2023 season on a high note concerning their coaching future, as former Duke head coach Mike Elko will lead the Aggies into the 2024 season and beyond.

However, while the Aggies’ future is bright based on hope, the fate of several teams was revealed during the release of the College Football Playoffs Top four standings, as the undefeated Florida State Seminoles were left out in favor of Alabama, who defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

While Texas A&M was once again on the outside looking in within the newest US LBM Coaches Poll, the Top 3 CFB Playoff Teams were, at least in my eyes, accurately represented in the rankings, including a tie at No. 4.

The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

So, as controversial as Florida State’s blatant dismissal in the playoff looks, the Seminoles, who were perfect on the season despite losing star quarterback Jordan Travis and backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, came in at No. 3 in the rankings.

Elsewhere, the rankings were accurate compared to the playoff standings, including Michigan at No. 1 and Washington at No. 2. In contrast, the tie between Texas and Alabama at No. 4 shows how close the Seminoles were to the playoffs.

Here is the complete US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 13-0 1535 (51) +1 2 Washington 13-0 1,482 (8) +1 3 Florida State 13-0 1358 +1 4 (tie) Texas 12-1 1351 +3 4 (tie) Alabama 12-1 1351 +4 6 Georgia 12-1 1275 -5 7 Ohio State 11-1 1187 –1 8 Oregon 11-2 1092 -3 9 Missouri 10-2 1023 – 10 Penn State 10-2 952 – 11 Ole Miss 10-2 932 – 12 Oklahoma 10-2 898 – 13 LSU 9-3 796 – 14 Arizona 9-3 642 +1 15 Louisville 10-3 642 -1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 633 – 17 Iowa 10-3 426 – 18 North Carolina State 9-3 423 +2 19 SMU 11-2 375 +5 20 Liberty 13-0 315 +2 21 Oklahoma State 9-4 299 -2 22 Oregon State 8-4 295 -1 23 Tennessee 8-4 226 – 24 Tulane 11-2 139 -6 25 James Madison 11-1 114 –

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

