College Football Playoff Top 4 Teams interestingly placed in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Cameron Ohnysty
·2 min read

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) finished the 2023 season on a high note concerning their coaching future, as former Duke head coach Mike Elko will lead the Aggies into the 2024 season and beyond.

However, while the Aggies’ future is bright based on hope, the fate of several teams was revealed during the release of the College Football Playoffs Top four standings, as the undefeated Florida State Seminoles were left out in favor of Alabama, who defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

While Texas A&M was once again on the outside looking in within the newest US LBM Coaches Poll, the Top 3 CFB Playoff Teams were, at least in my eyes, accurately represented in the rankings, including a tie at No. 4.

The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

So, as controversial as Florida State’s blatant dismissal in the playoff looks, the Seminoles, who were perfect on the season despite losing star quarterback Jordan Travis and backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, came in at No. 3 in the rankings.

Elsewhere, the rankings were accurate compared to the playoff standings, including Michigan at No. 1 and Washington at No. 2. In contrast, the tie between Texas and Alabama at No. 4 shows how close the Seminoles were to the playoffs.

Here is the complete US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

13-0

1535 (51)

+1

2

Washington

13-0

1,482 (8)

+1

3

Florida State

13-0

1358

+1

4 (tie)

Texas

12-1

1351

+3

4 (tie)

Alabama

12-1

1351

+4

6

Georgia

12-1

1275

-5

7

Ohio State

11-1

1187

–1

8

Oregon

11-2

1092

-3

9

Missouri

10-2

1023

10

Penn State

10-2

952

11

Ole Miss

10-2

932

12

Oklahoma

10-2

898

13

LSU

9-3

796

14

Arizona

9-3

642

+1

15

Louisville

10-3

642

-1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

633

17

Iowa

10-3

426

18

North Carolina State

9-3

423

+2

19

SMU

11-2

375

+5

20

Liberty

13-0

315

+2

21

Oklahoma State

9-4

299

-2

22

Oregon State

8-4

295

-1

23

Tennessee

8-4

226

24

Tulane

11-2

139

-6

25

James Madison

11-1

114

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

