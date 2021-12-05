Breaking News:

Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati make CFP field

College Football Playoff: Top 4 teams, semifinal matchups confirmed

Luke Easterling

After a wild championship weekend, the College Football Playoff field is set.

Here are the final four teams who will face off to decide this year’s national champion:

1. Alabama (12-1)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2. Michigan (12-1)

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

3. Georgia (12-1)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

4. Cincinnati (13-0)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Semifinal Matchups

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

1

1

Recommended Stories