College Football Playoff: Top 4 teams, semifinal matchups confirmed
After a wild championship weekend, the College Football Playoff field is set.
Here are the final four teams who will face off to decide this year’s national champion:
1. Alabama (12-1)
2. Michigan (12-1)
3. Georgia (12-1)
4. Cincinnati (13-0)
Semifinal Matchups
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
