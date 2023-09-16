College Football Playoff Top 10: Texas enters Week 3 solidly in Top 4

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns can win 12 games and make the College Football Playoff. The season could also unravel on the way to three or more losses. The latter is far more unlikely.

For now, Texas has the most accomplished resume in college football. And while resume isn’t everything, the Longhorns have the eye test to go with it.

Texas dismantled then-No. 3 Alabama in dominant fashion. It sent a message to the college football world that Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and company are not to be messed with on the gridiron.

Georgia, Michigan, USC and Ohio State don’t boast the start Texas has so far. We still view all four as viable playoff favorites. Florida State’s resume building 21-point win over LSU comes at the Tigers’ playoff expense.

Let’s rank our top contenders for the playoff heading into Saturday’s games.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) warms up before a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Tennessee did not impress last week, but there’s enough talent on hand to contend for a playoff spot. Starting quarterback Joe Milton’s rocket arm should strike fear in defenses about the downfield passing game. This could be the year the team breaks through from good to elite.

The Irish have significant tests on the horizon. Among them are two legitimate playoff contenders, No. 6 Ohio State and No. 5 USC. In addition, Notre Dame will travel to face Clemson and No. 21 Duke on the road. It’s not your typical Fighting Irish schedule. The next two months will show if the team is able to compete.

Sep 09, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) high fives Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during warm ups before their game against Youngstown State at Ohio Stadium.

My national championship pick is not looking great through two games. The low-scoring outputs are a new trend for head coach Ryan Day and company. The team does not appear to be getting enough from the quarterback position for contention. With No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 2 Michigan all on its schedule, it’s a long path to the playoff for the Buckeyes.

Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter (11) greets head football coach James Franklin before the start of a NCAA football game against Delaware Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Penn State looks great through two games. Starting quarterback Drew Allar is making his presence known as head coach James Franklin’s team runs through its schedule. Can the Nittany Lions get past Ohio State and Michigan?

Starting quarterback Michael Penix looks more like a Heisman winner the more he takes the field. His bevy of receiving weapons are coming through for the team. While it will be difficult to make it through the Pac-12 unscathed, the Huskies have the firepower to make a playoff push.

The slow start in Week 0 has the Trojans on the outside looking in, but there’s a path for the team into the playoff. The issue for the team is whether or not the defense can consistently show up to allow last year’s Heisman winner Caleb Williams an opportunity to win. USC is well within the hunt.

Michigan might be in the field, but it’s not based much on anything it has done this season. Reputation has the Wolverines in this playoff picture so far. We won’t really know how good the team is until it begins its Big Ten slate of games.

Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews (87) warms up before the start of a NCAA college football game against Ball State in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The repeat national champions aren’t going away, but they still have much to prove. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart manufactured bulletin board material against a South Carolina player this week. Perhaps he went too far in encouraging his team to maintain an edge. The Bulldogs will likely be among the four teams who make the playoff, but we’d like to see more from the current squad.

Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a ball for a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

If the playoff committee voted today, the Texas Longhorns would likely be in the Top 4 if not the Top 2. Given the home atmosphere in Tuscaloosa, the 10-point road win over Alabama is perhaps the most impressive of any 2023 college football performance to date.

Florida State Seminoles running back Rodney Hill (29) dives over defenders. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Florida State opened the season with a 45-24 win over the LSU Tigers. The team hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down since that game. Florida State and Texas look like playoff teams at the present time. The Seminoles will look to carry momentum into the ACC schedule.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire