College Football Playoff tickets for Texas vs. Washington are unsurprisingly expensive

Texas will face off with Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Years.

Not really. They're about as expensive as you would think.

The cheapest seats in the highest deck on SeatGeek for the CFP semifinal at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana are set at a cool $618 including fees. The most expensive? Do you really want to know?

For some of the best seats in the stadium at the 50-yard line, Section 113 Row 7, prices can reach up to $5,211, nearly 10 times the price of the least expensive prices. All in all, you have to shell out some serious dough if you want to see Texas compete in the last edition of the four-team playoff.

The Longhorns were ranked third by the CFP this past weekend after winning the Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State handily 49-21 behind quarterback Quinn Ewers' offensive masterclass. With Michigan and Washington taking the top two seeds and Alabama landing at fourth, 13-0 Florida State ended up being left out, sparking controversy among the landscape.

