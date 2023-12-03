Advertisement
College Football Playoff: Thoughts and reaction as Florida State gets shafted

Nick Shepkowski
·8 min read

30 years ago Notre Dame beat Florida State head-to-head in the “Game of the Century”.  A week later the Fighting Irish were upset by a solid Boston College team and it cost them a national championship.

Florida State went on to beat Nebraska in the Orange Bowl while Notre Dame beat Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl.  Despite both teams having one loss, Florida State was crowned the champion as essentially a lifetime achievement award for Bobby Bowden.

Results on the field didn’t matter as much as they should have then.  Unfortunately, 30 years later the same is true as Florida State is sitting at home for the College Football Playoff.

How did Florida State get the shaft?  Let’s take a look below.

13-0

USA TODAY SPORTS
USA TODAY SPORTS

13-0 from a Power Five conference is 13-0 no matter how you shape it.  Florida State plays in one of the five power conferences, went undefeated not only in it but also out of it where they dared to play real opponents (unlike others), and ran the table.  Florida State not getting in isn’t just a slap in the face to the Seminoles but to the ACC as a whole.

Out of Conference Schedule

USA TODAY SPORTS
USA TODAY SPORTS

Florida State can’t get knocked for not trying to schedule big-time out of ACC play.  The Seminoles won as an underdog against LSU to start the season and closed their regular season by beating Florida – a pair of SEC teams.  Sure, neither LSU or Florida were contending for a national championship, but what else do they have to do out of conference in terms of trying to schedule tough competition?

Alabama's "Eye Test"

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

One of the first things mentioned on the College Football Playoff show on ESPN by Kirk Herbstreit and others was the “eye test”.  Alabama passed this “eye test” because of what they did against Georgia on Saturday.

What about the “eye test” that saw them need a miracle to escape average Auburn with a win the week before?  What about the “eye test” that saw them look like complete garbage against South Florida earlier this season?  Or the “eye test” that saw them not look at all like “Bama” throughout the season?

Where's Georgia?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

So if the “eye test” is such a factor for all of this then why did Georgia fall from No. 1 to No. 6?  Georgia deserved to fall but five spots and all the way out of the College Football Playoff?  If the “eye test” is so vital to deciding a champion then the same people crying for Alabama needing a spot should have been crying for Georgia to have one instead of Texas – but they weren’t.

Jordan Travis Injury

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Florida State is a different team without Jordan Travis at quarterback.  He was outstanding again this year and played a huge part in Florida State’s success through the first 11 weeks.

However, Florida State still went and beat an SEC team without him and then won their conference championship game with him on the sidelines.  This shouldn’t be seen as a knock, it should be seen as an accomplishment – and celebrated and rewarded.  But it was not.

Results Don't Matter

USA TODAY SPORTS
USA TODAY SPORTS

At the end of the day, the College Football Playoff committee told us that game results do not matter.  They may have gotten it right that Texas wound up seeded above Alabama but let’s not kid ourselves – Florida State going 13-0 and winning their Power Five conference championship made them worthy of a College Football Playoff spot.  It should have actually had them seeded third overall, not just fourth.

See below for social media reaction to Florida State’s raw deal on Sunday…

