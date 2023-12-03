College Football Playoff: Thoughts and reaction as Florida State gets shafted

30 years ago Notre Dame beat Florida State head-to-head in the “Game of the Century”. A week later the Fighting Irish were upset by a solid Boston College team and it cost them a national championship.

Florida State went on to beat Nebraska in the Orange Bowl while Notre Dame beat Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl. Despite both teams having one loss, Florida State was crowned the champion as essentially a lifetime achievement award for Bobby Bowden.

Results on the field didn’t matter as much as they should have then. Unfortunately, 30 years later the same is true as Florida State is sitting at home for the College Football Playoff.

How did Florida State get the shaft? Let’s take a look below.

13-0

USA TODAY SPORTS

13-0 from a Power Five conference is 13-0 no matter how you shape it. Florida State plays in one of the five power conferences, went undefeated not only in it but also out of it where they dared to play real opponents (unlike others), and ran the table. Florida State not getting in isn’t just a slap in the face to the Seminoles but to the ACC as a whole.

Out of Conference Schedule

USA TODAY SPORTS

Florida State can’t get knocked for not trying to schedule big-time out of ACC play. The Seminoles won as an underdog against LSU to start the season and closed their regular season by beating Florida – a pair of SEC teams. Sure, neither LSU or Florida were contending for a national championship, but what else do they have to do out of conference in terms of trying to schedule tough competition?

Alabama's "Eye Test"

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

One of the first things mentioned on the College Football Playoff show on ESPN by Kirk Herbstreit and others was the “eye test”. Alabama passed this “eye test” because of what they did against Georgia on Saturday.

What about the “eye test” that saw them need a miracle to escape average Auburn with a win the week before? What about the “eye test” that saw them look like complete garbage against South Florida earlier this season? Or the “eye test” that saw them not look at all like “Bama” throughout the season?

Where's Georgia?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

So if the “eye test” is such a factor for all of this then why did Georgia fall from No. 1 to No. 6? Georgia deserved to fall but five spots and all the way out of the College Football Playoff? If the “eye test” is so vital to deciding a champion then the same people crying for Alabama needing a spot should have been crying for Georgia to have one instead of Texas – but they weren’t.

Jordan Travis Injury

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Florida State is a different team without Jordan Travis at quarterback. He was outstanding again this year and played a huge part in Florida State’s success through the first 11 weeks.

However, Florida State still went and beat an SEC team without him and then won their conference championship game with him on the sidelines. This shouldn’t be seen as a knock, it should be seen as an accomplishment – and celebrated and rewarded. But it was not.

Results Don't Matter

USA TODAY SPORTS

At the end of the day, the College Football Playoff committee told us that game results do not matter. They may have gotten it right that Texas wound up seeded above Alabama but let’s not kid ourselves – Florida State going 13-0 and winning their Power Five conference championship made them worthy of a College Football Playoff spot. It should have actually had them seeded third overall, not just fourth.

See below for social media reaction to Florida State’s raw deal on Sunday…

Nicole Auerbach

One thought re: FSU and penalizing a team for a key injury: It incentivizes teams to lie about injuries and/or rush players back from injuries before they’re ready. That is so wrong. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 3, 2023

Mark Packer

I’ve covered college sports for a long time. I’ve got to be honest here…today’s announcement by the CFP Committee has shaken my confidence in the overall process of college football. Congrats to the teams that qualified…all quality teams. But the dagger to FSU is unprecedented. — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) December 3, 2023

Barstool Big Cat

Spinzone for FSU fans, you most likely would’ve gotten smushed and now you can say you got screwed for the rest of your life. That’s kind of nice to be honest — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 3, 2023

David Pollack

Florida State got absolutely hosed. They have Atleast 2 first round picks. Talent all over the field, goes undefeated, and still on the outside looking in. 2-0 vs SEC teams this season. 2014 Buckeyes got in with a third string QB. FSU Shld have been in! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2023

Aaron Taylor

Leaving FSU out is criminal, and the only reason this happens is that there is no czar of CFB which is required for actual equity. — Aaron Taylor (@AaronTaylorCFB) December 3, 2023

Mike Greenberg

Florida State scheduled an SEC powerhouse. They won a power five conference. They won all their games, overcoming adversity along the way. This isn’t figure skating, judges should never have been a part of it. #FSU #CFP — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 3, 2023

Kelsey Riggs

It’s not supposed to be about what games you want to see. What sells tickets. What conference CANT possibly be left out. It’s supposed to be ab the best. Teams that win no matter the circumstance. Coaches that adjust to find a way. A season w/o ANY letdowns. FSU deserved a spot — Kelsey Riggs (@kelseyriggs) December 3, 2023

Matt Fortuna

GREAT entry to a question by Rece Davis: "All four of these teams are going to be in either the Big Ten or the SEC next year … " A reminder: The SEC's best nonconference win was Kentucky over Louisville, the same team FSU beat by double digits with a third-string QB yesterday — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 3, 2023

Jay Zawaski

As a lifelong ND fan, I have little affection for FSU, but they got screwed. Undefeated in power 5. That’s it. If it’s not, why even play the season? Are they better than Bama today? Probably not, but it doesn’t matter. They earned it by NOT LOSING. — Jay Zawaski (@jayzawaski) December 3, 2023

Jordan Travis

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

Parker Thune

FSU got screwed. Hard. If you go unbeaten and win a Power 5 conference, I don’t care if you have a chimpanzee playing QB. You deserve a shot at the crown. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 3, 2023

Dan Mullen

I feel bad for FSU. But worse for college football. Alabama deserving but on field results need to matter. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 3, 2023

Pick Six Previews

“Alabama would be favored over FSU” Ok and 12-1 Ohio State would be favored over 13-0 Washington This isn’t based off current Vegas Power Ratings — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 3, 2023

Reddit CFB

FSU is coming up with the money to leave the ACC within the next hour — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

Kurvy Smart

Y’all so mad about Texas, Bama, and FSU, etc., and y’all aren’t mad enough about Michigan being eligible for post-season games in my opinion. — Kurvy Smart (@26_SAVage_) December 3, 2023

Bryant McFadden

So #FSU is punished for not having their starting QB but #Michigan isn't being punished for cheating. 🤔 #GoNoles — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) December 3, 2023

Mike Greenberg (again)

This #CFP committee just announced that #FSU wasn’t among the four best without their QB … but, they *were* better than Georgia? Utter nonsense. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 3, 2023

No Context College Football

"FSU is a different team than they were the first 11 weeks. Look at who they are as a team without Travis, they are a different team." "From a coaching stand point, who do you want to play, who do you not want to play?" "I wouldn't want to play Bo Nix. Completed 77.2% of his… pic.twitter.com/jR3YODuagK — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 3, 2023

Stewart Mandell

FSU is the first-ever undefeated P5 team left out, and with 12-team CFP coming next year, it will never happen again. Ironically, the ACC was one of the three conferences that initially stonewalled Playoff expansion, which was expected to begin this season. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2023

Florida State AD Reacts

Florida State AD Michael Alford called the decision to leave FSU out of the CFP "unforgivable." #CFBPlayoff | 📷 @FloridaState pic.twitter.com/YPDZj5hPrU — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 3, 2023

Pigskin Pete

I hate FSU as much as anyone on this planet, but the homerism that’s shining thru today with the conference homers is obvious. If you’re a fan of the sport and not just a team then you’d be worried about the integrity of the sport. It’s a giant money grab, and the results of the… — Pigskin Peete (@PeetePigskin) December 3, 2023

Michigan wanted FSU...

Yours truly...

I blame Auburn for all this. Stop a damn 4th and 31 you bum program — Nick Shepkowski (@NickShepkowski) December 3, 2023

