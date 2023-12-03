College Football Playoff teams announced, including one SEC school

The moment that college football fans have been waiting for has finally arrived as the College Football Playoff selection committee announced the four finalists on Sunday following the conference championship schedule.

The quartet of programs chosen to play in this season’s playoffs are the Michigan Wolverines, who take the top seed, followed by the Washington Huskies, Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide. ‘Bama earned its spot by upsetting the Georgia Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference title game, 27-24, to knock the two-time defending champs out of contention.

The Florida State Seminoles and the Dawgs were ranked Nos. 5 and 6, respectively, in the final decision. They are projected to face each other in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

The CFP matchups will be Michigan vs. Alabama and Washington vs. Texas in the semifinals on Jan. 1, 2024, with the winners facing each other for the grand prize in the CFP title game, which will be played on Jan. 8.

