College Football Playoff: What team wins each potential title matchup?

Matchups determine games. This season’s College Football Playoff will be no different than others in that respect.

It’s possible to have a favorable matchup in one round and be severely outmatched in the next. Last year’s national runner-up TCU is the perfect example. After defeating Michigan in the playoff semifinal the Horned Frogs gave us the most lopsided national title in recent memory. TCU lost to Georgia, 65-7.

We don’t expect any blowouts to that degree in this season’s tournament, but matchups will still determine the games.

In terms of playing styles, the semifinals should produce the best of the scheme and slugfest approach. Michigan and Alabama like to bully their opponents. Washington and Texas like to make their opponents look lost with schematic advantage.

Let’s look at who might win potential national championship matchups.

No. 1 Michigan vs No. 2 Washington

We don’t expect to see this matchup, but it might have a straightforward result. Michigan’s suffocating defense has neutralized their opponents including No. 7 Ohio State. The Wolverines’ defense might be able to shut down the Washington Huskies’ dynamic passing attack. Can Washington top what Ohio State had at receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka? This championship matchup could provide an answer.

No. 1 Michigan vs No. 3 Texas

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) runs through defense from Iowa State linebacker Will McLaughlin (23) and defensive back Beau Freyler (17) in the first half of the Longhorns’ game against the Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

It’s uncertain that Michigan can bully Texas. The Longhorns simply have too much size, strength and physicality along both lines of scrimmage. In this matchup, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian could tie the Wolverines defense in knots scheming open dynamic players in Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Jordan Whittington. The Longhorns’ top five run defense forces Michigan to pass. Texas would be my favorite in this matchup.

No. 2 Washington vs No. 4 Alabama

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In my estimation, this game could be a shootout. Washington probably isn’t stopping Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, but Alabama proved vulnerable against Texas’ passing attack. In the end, you still have to give the advantage to Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s team. Alabama can probably get more stops than Washington.

No. 3 Texas vs No. 4 Alabama

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs in for a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

We saw how the matchup would go in Week 2. A rematch could be an entirely different game. Alabama has about as much tape on Texas as any other team it has faced in the last two seasons. Does Steve Sarkisian have a second great gameplan for the Tide? That’s probably the question given how much Texas has benefitted from Sarkisian’s scheme. Had the first matchup been close, you would have to lean toward Alabama winning the rematch. Since it wasn’t close, we might have a 50-50 toss up in this title matchup.

