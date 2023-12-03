The College Football Playoff system failed Florida State | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel hops on the College Football Enquirer to discuss Florida State’s exclusion from the 2023-24 College Football Playoff Field despite being the undefeated champion of the ACC, and explain why the system failed FSU more than the committee.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: Winning doesn't matter. That's terrible. And that's where we're at. But if the committee really thinks-- if Jordan Travis you guys really aren't any good, why the hell are they ranked fifth? They should be ranked eighth. Are you going to tell me that they're better than Georgia? Because if you look at them, you go, hell no. Georgia would kill these guys.

So when you say they're fifth and they shouldn't even put out these rankings, they say here's our four. We're done. You say, oh, they're in the mix, right, but they have to do rankings. They tell on themselves, right?

These guys suck. They don't have Jordan Travis. Alabama's just better. And Georgia isn't? So that's where you just like, oh. And I feel in part for the committee because this is the TV show, the system these guys set up when they didn't want to do a playoff.

OK. You want the simplest playoff 10, 12 years ago when they were designed this was six teams. Six. They were more into saving the Bowl, industry protecting the Rose Bowls time slot, things like that. They weren't about, hey, let's have a good playoff. 16 playoffs, you have six major Bowls, you play four, you play two.

But then the Rose Bowl, "We're not moving off of January 1." And then the other ones, "We're not just giving them that semifinal every year." And they're all arguing over stuff like that. And you're like, guys, what are you doing? Why are you listening to these guys? Why are you listening to the Bowl industry?

Well, they've been around a while. So what? If they had done what they were supposed to do and gone to 12 then we wouldn't have the problem. If they had just gone to six, we wouldn't have the problem. But they didn't care about setting up a good system, they cared about taking care of Bowl industry and ESPN with a dumb ass committee show.