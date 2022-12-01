College Football Playoff set to expand to 12 teams in 2024 after Rose Bowl agrees to deal

The final major hurdle to College Football Playoff expansion is no more.

Expanding the CFP from four teams to 12 has seemed inevitable since its board of managers voted in September to do so, but there was one major logistical issue standing in the way: getting the Rose Bowl on board.

With two years remaining on the current contract, the CFP needed all the New Year’s Six games on board, and on Wednesday night, the Rose Bowl finally agreed.

The playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024. The first round will take place on campus sites (or at a site of the higher-seeded team’s choosing) and quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will take place at bowl games on a rotating basis.

ESPN reported earlier this week that the Rose Bowl had been given an ultimatum to either agree to terms or be shut out in the next round of television contract negotiations in 2026. It seems the “Granddaddy of Them All” has opted to go with the former option.

It remains to be seen exactly how CFP expansion will affect college football as a whole, but it’s clear it will be yet another major change in a sport that has seen quite a few of them recently.

