College Football Playoff semis live up to the hype
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to the College Football Playoff semifinals, and discuss why both games lived up to the hype.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
Washington will play for a national title thanks to the brilliance of Penix, who is having a storybook season after overcoming multiple serious injuries in years past.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
Buffalo could miss the playoffs with a loss to Miami and unfavorable results in other games.
Belichick's focus on routine and preparation prevents him from thinking about whether or not he'll be fired next week.
The 49ers stole the No. 1 seed in the NFC away from the Eagles on Sunday.
Still seeking a fantasy football championship in Week 18? Andy Behrens has some pickup suggestions for you.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
The Rams cut Brett Maher after just seven games earlier this season.
A sloppy but suspenseful come-from-behind victory over Alabama was Michigan’s defiant response to a season full of skeptics and questions. Now the Wolverines are playing for the national championship.
How we remember the Dolphins' season will be determined on Sunday night.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
QB Russell Wilson will be the backup when the Broncos play the Raiders.
The Steelers had not scored 30 points in a game until Rudolph's first start.