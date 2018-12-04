College Football Playoff Semifinals Betting Preview

The Oklahoma Sooners finished their season with a Big 12 championship and a 12-1 straight-up record, fending off No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Ohio State for the final spot in the College Football Playoff. The No. 4 Sooners will be tasked with trying to solve the best team in the nation when they take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl.

Oklahoma is a 14-point underdog on the Orange Bowl odds against Alabama at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This is a tough game to handicap.

Kyler Murray is one of the game's most explosive weapons; through 13 games he has passed for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. Alabama's defense is not as dominant as it has been in recent years, and a quarterback like Murray has the potential to cause fits.

On the other hand, the only reason that Kyler Murray isn't a lock to win the Heisman Trophy this year is his Orange Bowl opponent, Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa has passed for 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions this season and has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the nation. Facing an Oklahoma defense that ranks 108th in total yards per game surrendered and 96th in scoring, the sky is the limit.

Consider a parlay or a teaser of Oklahoma +14 and the OVER 79 points. Alabama is going to score a ton regardless of what Oklahoma does, so if the Sooners are going to keep it close, it's going to be in a shootout.

On the other side of the semifinals bracket, take the Clemson Tigers as 11.5-point favorites on the Cotton Bowl odds over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame is an excellent team and is deserving of its spot in the playoffs after completing an impressive 12-0 SU campaign. But Clemson ranks fifth in the nation in points per game with 45.4 and second in the nation in points per game surrendered with 13.7.

The Tigers have won each of their last eight games by at least 20 points going 8-0 SU and 6-2 ATS over that stretch. With a month to prepare for this one, look for that trend to continue against the Fighting Irish.