College Football Playoff scores, updates: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State (CFP semifinal)

Location: Atlanta

Date: Dec. 31 (8 p.m. ET)

TV: ESPN

Line: Georgia -6.5

Total: 62.5

How these teams got here

Georgia (13-0): There was no let up from Georgia after winning its first national championship since the 1980 season. The Bulldogs lost a ton of talent to the NFL yet still cruised to another undefeated regular season. Georgia’s defense has not displayed the same level of dominance as it did last year, but it still finished among the national leaders in most major categories, including No. 1 in rush defense. Offensively, Stetson Bennett turned in another strong season at quarterback and finished fourth in the Heisman voting.

Ohio State (11-1): The Buckeyes' season has once again been defined by its loss to Michigan. OSU had owned its rivalry with the Wolverines for years, but Michigan dominated the Buckeyes along the lines of scrimmage last fall and then did it again this season. The Buckeyes were on cruise control most of this season before that loss, building up an 11-0 record. Would a win over a hyped Georgia team expel some demons? Or would it take a title rematch with Michigan to do so?

What’s on the line

Georgia: There has not been a repeat champion in the College Football Playoff era. Alabama and Clemson both have multiple titles in the CFP era, but those programs have not been able to win it all in back-to-back seasons. With a win over Ohio State, Georgia has the chance to become the first to go back-to-back since Alabama won the BCS national championship in 2011 and 2012.

Ohio State: This is Ohio State's fifth appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP in the 2014-15 season but have not won a national title since. Ohio State is 45-5 under Ryan Day. Two of those losses came in the playoff and two others came to Michigan. It's a program where winning the Big Ten and competing for national championships is the expectation. On the heels of the most recent loss to the Wolverines, there's a lot of pressure on Day's Buckeyes to deliver in a big moment.