College Football Playoff schedule is set for upcoming season
The College Football Playoff has expanded beginning with the upcoming season.
The schedule for the games was released on Wednesday.
Here is entire 12-team @CFBPlayoff schedule for this season pic.twitter.com/iVarhqn40G
A pair of games will be broadcast on TNT.
TNT will broadcast 2 @CFBPlayoff games on Saturday Dec. 21 at noon & 4 pm ET. ABC and/or ESPN will broadcast remainder of playoff games, starting with 1st round game Friday Dec. 20 at 8 pm ET. Title game is Monday Jan. 20 at 7:30 pm
