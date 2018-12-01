College Football Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Bowl Game Sites
The FBS season will conclude with the fifth College Football Playoff starting on Dec. 29, and ending on Jan. 7, 2019.
The Selection Committee will once again pick four teams to participate in the two semifinals, which are two of the New Year's Six bowl games. The winners of those semifinals will play in the National Championship.
Last season, Georgia defeated Oklahoma in double overtime in the Rose Bowl and Alabama knocked off Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide went on to defeat the Bulldogs in the National Championship in overtime.
Semifinal No. 1
Date: Saturday, Dec. 29
Bowl Game: Cotton Bowl
Host City: Arlington, Texas
Time: 4 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Semifinal No. 2
Date: Saturday, Dec. 29
Bowl Game: Orange Bowl
Host City: Miami Gardens, Fla.
Time: 4 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
National Championship
Date: Monday, Jan. 7, 2019
Host City: Santa Clara, Calif.
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN