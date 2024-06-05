College Football Playoff schedule for the 2024 season released on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the College Football Playoff committee announced the schedule for the first 12-team field that debuts this season in late December.

One noticeable change is that two first-round playoff games will be aired on TNT Sports, which recently announced they subcontracted the games from ESPN.

Last year the Texas Longhorns earned a spot in the 2023-24 College Football Playoffs, which under the 12-team rules would have put them straight into the quarterfinals for being a top conference champion. As Texas heads into the SEC, it will have ample opportunity to be a top seed again or land in one of the seven at-large bids.

The playoffs start on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 20 when a new national champion is crowned.

College Football Playoff First Round

Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon ET (TNT Sports)

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. ET (TNT Sports)

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

VRBO Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Capital One Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire