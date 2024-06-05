Advertisement

College Football Playoff schedule for the 2024 season released on Wednesday

patrick conn
·1 min read

On Wednesday, the College Football Playoff committee announced the schedule for the first 12-team field that debuts this season in late December.

One noticeable change is that two first-round playoff games will be aired on TNT Sports, which recently announced they subcontracted the games from ESPN.

Last year the Texas Longhorns earned a spot in the 2023-24 College Football Playoffs, which under the 12-team rules would have put them straight into the quarterfinals for being a top conference champion. As Texas heads into the SEC, it will have ample opportunity to be a top seed again or land in one of the seven at-large bids.

The playoffs start on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 20 when a new national champion is crowned.

College Football Playoff First Round

  • Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

  • Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon ET (TNT Sports)

  • Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. ET (TNT Sports)

  • Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

  • VRBO Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

  • Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

  • Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

  • Allstate Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)

College Football Playoff Semifinals

  • Capital One Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

  • Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

CFP National Championship

  • Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire