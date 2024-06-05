College Football Playoff schedule for the 2024 season released on Wednesday
On Wednesday, the College Football Playoff committee announced the schedule for the first 12-team field that debuts this season in late December.
One noticeable change is that two first-round playoff games will be aired on TNT Sports, which recently announced they subcontracted the games from ESPN.
Last year the Texas Longhorns earned a spot in the 2023-24 College Football Playoffs, which under the 12-team rules would have put them straight into the quarterfinals for being a top conference champion. As Texas heads into the SEC, it will have ample opportunity to be a top seed again or land in one of the seven at-large bids.
The playoffs start on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 20 when a new national champion is crowned.
College Football Playoff First Round
Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon ET (TNT Sports)
Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. ET (TNT Sports)
Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
VRBO Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Allstate Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)
College Football Playoff Semifinals
Capital One Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)