College Football Playoff releases rankings schedule for 2021
Phil Harrison
·1 min read
The College Football Playoff announced its rankings schedule on Friday and it looks like it’ll be a much more normal schedule than the modified schedule we saw last season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a reminder, the CFP Committee does not rank teams until well into the season to provide a good body of work, and in this case, the first set of deliberations and rankings will occur on Tuesday, November 2. That just so happens to be after game No. 8 vs. Penn State for Ohio State in this case. There will be five other rankings reveals with the last one coming on December 5, selection Sunday, one day after the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 4.
Here’s the complete list and times of the rankings reveal by the College Football Playoff Committee:
Date
Time
Tuesday, November 2
7 – 8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, November 9
9 – 9:30 p.m. ET*
Tuesday, November 16
7 – 8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, November 23
7 – 8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, November 30
7 – 7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, December 5 (selection day)
Noon – 4 p.m. ET
It’s another year in which Ohio State is expected to be in the mix for all the College Football Playoff hooplah, so keeping these dates and times handy might be a good thing to keep in mind.
