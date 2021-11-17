College Football Playoff releases new rankings

The College Football Playoff committee released their third set of rankings on Tuesday night as we continue to inch closer to the end of the regular season.

We’re certain that Georgia remained at the top but did Alabama. Oregon, and Ohio State all stay in the same order from two-through-four?

And did Michigan stay ranked ahead of Michigan State a second-straight week?

Here is the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night:

25-21:

Courtesy: The Montgomery Advertiser

25. Mississippi State

24. Houston

23. Utah

22. UTSA

21. Arkansas

Mississippi State moves into the rankings as does Houston. The Cougars moving in is good news for Cincinnati as the Bearcats look for another win over a ranked opponent as they currently sit with just one.

20-16:

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

20. NC State

19. San Diego State

18. Pittsburgh

17. Iowa

16. Texas A&M

Texas A&M doesn’t fall too far after losing at Ole Miss while Iowa, Pitt, and San Diego State move up.

15-11:

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

15. Wisconsin

14. BYU

13. Oklahoma

12. Ole Miss

11. Baylor

Oklahoma’s loss to Baylor drops them five spots despite only having one loss. The lowest ranked team in the third set of rankings was ranked ninth, for what it’s worth.

10. Wake Forest (9-1)

Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Wake Forest: 9-1 (up 2 spots from last week)

Wake Forest can score on anyone but can they get enough stops to ultimately win the ACC?

9. Oklahoma State (9-1)

USA TODAY Network

No. 9 Oklahoma State: 9-1 (up one spot)

Oklahoma State has a chance to impress with potentially two more games to be played against current top-15 teams.

8. Notre Dame (9-1)

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

No. 8 Notre Dame: 9-1 (up one spot)

Notre Dame is up one spot for the second week in a row as they’re eighth after disposing of Virginia.

7. Michigan State (9-1)

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Michigan State (9-1): stays same

Story continues

Michigan State’s dominating win over Maryland wasn’t enough to get them by Michigan as the Wolverines again checked in at six.

6. Michigan (9-1)

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 Michigan (9-1): stays same

Michigan struggled to get by a tough Penn State team this weekend but winning was enough for the Wolverines to stay one spot ahead of Michigan State.

5. Cincinnati (10-0)

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Cincinnati (10-0): stays same

The best news for Cincinnati came when Houston moved into the rankings. The Bearcats will certainly be huge Utah fans this weekend as the Utes battle Oregon for the first of two times in the next three weeks. Cincinnati does have a tough task ahead as they host SMU this weekend.

4. Ohio State (9-1)

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Ohio State (9-1): stays same

3. Oregon (9-1)

USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 3 Oregon (9-1): stays same

2. Alabama (9-1)

Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Alabama (9-1): same

1. Georgia (10-0)

No. 1 Georgia (10-0):

1

1