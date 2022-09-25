College Football Playoff rankings through Week 4
Week 4 has now come and gone in the college football world.
Like usual, there were some upsets and a ton of fun games. Teams like Oklahoma and Arkansas took their first loss of the season, while Kansas, Minnesota, and Florida State continue to win games.
Ohio State and Alabama continue to dominate the opposition while Georgia and Michigan had closer games than expected against their teams.
Michigan State, Texas, and Florida all took another loss on the year, and dropped out of our rankings.
The actual College Football Playoff rankings won’t come out until after Week 9 of the season, but we have our CFP rankings for you. Here is what we think the rankings would look like if they came out on Sunday.
You can see the previous rankings from last week below.
Cincinnati
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Record: 3-1
Week 4: Cincinnati 45, Indiana 24
Kansas
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Kansas 35, Duke 27
Wake Forest
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 3-1
Week 4: Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45
Florida State
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Florida State 44, Boston College 14
Minnesota
David Berding/Getty Images
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Minnesota 34, Michigan State 7
BYU
Oregon outside linebacker DJ Johnson takes down BYU quarterback Jaren Hall during the second half. The Oregon Ducks defeated the BYU Cougars 41-20 Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Football Oregon Byu Football Byu At Oregon
Record: 3-1
Week 4: BYU 38, Wyoming 24
Oregon
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal instructs his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Record: 3-1
Week 4: Oregon 44, Washington State 41
Utah
Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 3-1
Week 4: Utah 34, Arizona State 13
Baylor
Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 3-1
Week 4: Baylor 31, Iowa State 24
Texas A&M
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 3-1
Week 4: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21
Mississippi
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Ole Miss 35, Tulsa 27
Penn State
Alex Martin-USA TODAY network
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14
Arkansas
Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 3-1
Week 4: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21
North Carolina State
Sep 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks to throw during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-0
Week4 : NC State 41, UConn 10
Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Record: 3-1
Week 4: Kansas State 41, Oklahoma 34
Washington
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Washington 40, Stanford 22
Oklahoma State
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Record: 3-0
Week 4: Bye week
Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23
Tennessee
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Tennessee 38, Florida 33
USC
Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-0
Week 4: USC 17, Oregon State 14
Clemson
Sep 17, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) talks on the sideline with Tajh Boyd during the third quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45
Michigan
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Michigan 34, Maryland 27
Alabama
Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3
Georgia
Georgia quarterbacks JT Daniels (18) and Stetson Bennett (13) warm up before the start the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
News Joshua L Jones
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Georgia 39, Kent State 22
Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-0
Week 4: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21