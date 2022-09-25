College Football Playoff rankings through Week 4

Week 4 has now come and gone in the college football world.

Like usual, there were some upsets and a ton of fun games. Teams like Oklahoma and Arkansas took their first loss of the season, while Kansas, Minnesota, and Florida State continue to win games.

Ohio State and Alabama continue to dominate the opposition while Georgia and Michigan had closer games than expected against their teams.

Michigan State, Texas, and Florida all took another loss on the year, and dropped out of our rankings.

The actual College Football Playoff rankings won’t come out until after Week 9 of the season, but we have our CFP rankings for you. Here is what we think the rankings would look like if they came out on Sunday.

You can see the previous rankings from last week below.

Cincinnati

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Cincinnati 45, Indiana 24

Kansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Kansas 35, Duke 27

Wake Forest

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45

Florida State

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Florida State 44, Boston College 14

Minnesota

David Berding/Getty Images

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Minnesota 34, Michigan State 7

BYU

Oregon outside linebacker DJ Johnson takes down BYU quarterback Jaren Hall during the second half. The Oregon Ducks defeated the BYU Cougars 41-20 Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Football Oregon Byu Football Byu At Oregon

Record: 3-1

Week 4: BYU 38, Wyoming 24

Oregon

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal instructs his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Oregon 44, Washington State 41

Utah

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Utah 34, Arizona State 13

Baylor

Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Baylor 31, Iowa State 24

Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21

Mississippi

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Ole Miss 35, Tulsa 27

Penn State

Alex Martin-USA TODAY network

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14

Arkansas

Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21

North Carolina State

Sep 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks to throw during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week4 : NC State 41, UConn 10

Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Kansas State 41, Oklahoma 34

Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Washington 40, Stanford 22

Oklahoma State

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 3-0

Week 4: Bye week

Kentucky

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23

Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Tennessee 38, Florida 33

USC

USC

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4: USC 17, Oregon State 14

Clemson

Sep 17, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) talks on the sideline with Tajh Boyd during the third quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45

Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Michigan 34, Maryland 27

Alabama

Bryce Young Alabama

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3

Georgia

Georgia quarterbacks JT Daniels (18) and Stetson Bennett (13) warm up before the start the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

News Joshua L Jones

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Georgia 39, Kent State 22

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

