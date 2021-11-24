College Football Playoff rankings after Week 12
Buckle up folks, there are some big, big games coming this upcoming Saturday.
As the College Football Playoff committee released its top 25 on Tuesday evening, we now learned just how big some of the rivalry matchups will be, with The Game between Michigan and Ohio State as well as Bedlam, which features Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Other questions remained, such as how far Michigan State would fall after losing, bad, to the Buckeyes, and whether 8-3 Clemson could climb back in.
We now have answers, as the College Football Playoff rankings have officially been released. Here’s the new top 25 with just one regular season week left.
List
Arkansas Razorbacks
Houston Cougars
Clemson Tigers
UTSA Roadrunners
San Diego State Aztecs
NC State Wolfpack
Utah Utes
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Pittsburgh Panthers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Texas A&M Aggies
Wisconsin Badgers
BYU Cougars
Michigan State Spartans
Oregon Ducks
Oklahoma Sooners
Ole Miss Rebels
Baylor Bears
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Michigan Wolverines
Cincinnati Bearcats
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ohio State Buckeyes
Georgia Bulldogs
