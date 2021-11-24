College Football Playoff rankings after Week 12

Buckle up folks, there are some big, big games coming this upcoming Saturday.

As the College Football Playoff committee released its top 25 on Tuesday evening, we now learned just how big some of the rivalry matchups will be, with The Game between Michigan and Ohio State as well as Bedlam, which features Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Other questions remained, such as how far Michigan State would fall after losing, bad, to the Buckeyes, and whether 8-3 Clemson could climb back in.

We now have answers, as the College Football Playoff rankings have officially been released. Here’s the new top 25 with just one regular season week left.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Cougars

Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

UTSA Roadrunners

Joe Rondone-The Commercial Appeal

San Diego State Aztecs

Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack

Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Panthers

Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes

Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies

Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

BYU Cougars

Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball for a first down against Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Darrius Bratton (8) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Oregon Ducks

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Oklahoma Sooners

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Ole Miss Rebels

Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) stretches to pull down a touchdown reception over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) with the key interception during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

