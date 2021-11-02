College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Week 1, November 2
How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the first round of the 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Week 1, November 2
25. Pittsburgh Panthers 6-2
24. San Diego State Aztecs 6-1
23. Fresno State Bulldogs 7-2
22. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2
21. Wisconsin Badgers 5-3
20. Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-2
19. NC State Wolfpack 6-2
18. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2
17. Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-3
16. Ole Miss Rebels 6-2
15. BYU Cougars 7-2
14. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2
13. Auburn Tigers 6-2
12. Baylor Bears 7-1
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-1
– Top 25 Rankings CFN | AP | Coaches
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-1
9. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-0
8. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0
7. Michigan Wolverines 7-1
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1
4. Oregon Ducks 7-1
3. Michigan State Spartans 8-0
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1
1. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0
CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections
Ranking the 15 Teams Still Alive For Playoff
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings