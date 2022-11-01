Breaking News:

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Week 1, November 1

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the first round of the 2022 College Football Playoff Rankings? 

25. Washington Huskies 6-2

24. Florida State Seminoles 5-3

25. UCF Knights 6-2

24. Texas Longhorns 5-3

23. Oregon State Beavers 6-2

22. NC State Wolfpack 6-2

21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-2

20. Syracuse Orange 6-2

19. Tulane Green Wave 7-1

18. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2

17. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-1

16. Illinois Fighting Illini 7-1

15. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-2

14. Utah Utes 6-2

13. Kansas State Wildcats 6-2

12. UCLA Bruins 7-1

11. Ole Miss Rebels 8-1

10. LSU Tigers 6-2

9. USC Trojans 7-1

8. Oregon Ducks 7-1

7. TCU Horned Frogs 8-0

6. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1

5. Michigan Wolverines 8-0

4. Clemson Tigers 8-0

3. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-0

1. Tennessee Volunteers 8-0

