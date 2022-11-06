College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Prediction Week 2, November 8

What will the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s the predicted best guess on the second 2022 CFP Top 25.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 2, November 8

Note that below are NOT the actual 2022 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night, November 8th. This is our prediction and projection of what the top 25 might be.

25. Florida State Seminoles 6-3 (NR)

24. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-3 (NR)

23. Kentucky Wildcats 6-3 (NR)

23. Liberty Flames 8-1 (NR)

21. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (24)

20. UCF Knights 7-2 (25)

19. Kansas State Wildcats 6-3 (13)

18. Illinois Fighting Illini 7-2 (16)

17. NC State Wolfpack 7-2 (22)

16. Tulane Green Wave 8-1 (19)

15. Penn State Nittany Lions 7-2 (15)

14. Utah Utes 7-2 (14)

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-1 (17)

12. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-2 (6)

11. Clemson Tigers 8-1 (4)

10. UCLA Bruins 8-1 (12)

9. Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 (11)

8. LSU Tigers 7-2 (10)

7. USC Trojans 8-1 (9)

6. Oregon Ducks 8-1 (8)

5. Tennessee Volunteers 8-1 (1)

4. TCU Horned Frogs 9-0 (7)

3. Michigan Wolverines 9-0 (5)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 (3)

