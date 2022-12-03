College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Final Prediction

What will the final College Football Playoff rankings be? Here’s our prediction and projection of the last top 25 that means everything.

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Prediction

Note that below are NOT the actual 2022 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Sunday. This is our prediction and projection of what the final top 25 might be – and yes, we’ll change this on the fly throughout Saturday.

This is based on two key beliefs. 1) The College Football Playoff committee almost certainly will go by past precedent and give the most credit to teams that win Power Five conference championships. 2) The committee has never put a team with multiple losses in the top four, but it has put in teams that finished 11-1.

Teams in italics haven’t played yet and are in the projected final spot. We’ll change this after each game.

25. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 (23)

24. UTSA Roadrunners 11-2 (NR)

23. NC State Wolfpack 8-4 (25)

22. Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 (24)

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 (21)

20. Texas Longhorns 8-4 (20)

19. South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (19)

18. UCLA Bruins 9-3 (17)

17. Oregon Ducks 9-3 (16)

16. Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (15)

15. LSU Tigers 9-3 (14)

14. Kansas State Wildcats 9-3 (10)

13. Tulane Green Wave 10-2 (18)

12. Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (13)

11. Washington Huskies 10-2 (12)

10. Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 (8)

9. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (7)

8. USC Trojans 11-2 (4)

7. Utah Utes 10-3 (11)

6. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (6)

5. Clemson Tigers 10-2 (9)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 (5)

3. TCU Horned Frogs 12-0 (3)

2. Michigan Wolverines 12-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)

