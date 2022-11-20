College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Prediction November 22
What will the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s the predicted best guess on the third 2022 CFP Top 25.
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction November 22
Note that below are NOT the actual 2022 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night, November 22nd. This is our prediction and projection of what the top 25 might be.
25. UTSA Roadrunners 9-2 (NR)
24. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-1 (NR)
23. Texas Longhorns 7-4 (NR)
22. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-2 (25)
21. Ole Miss Rebels 8-3 (14)
20. Oregon State Beavers 7-3 (23)
19. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-2 (13)
18. Tulane Green Wave 9-2 (21)
17. Washington Huskies 9-2 (NR)
16. UCLA Bruins 8-3 (16)
15. Florida State Seminoles 8-3 (19)
14. Utah Utes 8-3 (10)
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-3 (18)
12. Kansas State Wildcats 8-3 (15)
11. Penn State Nittany Lions 9-2 (11)
10. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (12)
9. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-2 (8)
8. Tennessee Volunteers 9-2 (5)
7. Clemson Tigers 10-1 (9)
6. LSU Tigers 9-2 (6)
5. USC Trojans 10-1 (7)
4. TCU Horned Frogs 11-0 (4)
3. Michigan Wolverines 11-0 (3)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-0 (2)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)
