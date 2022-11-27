College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Prediction November 29
What will the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s the predicted best guess on the penultimate 2022 CFP Top 25.
College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Prediction
Note that below are NOT the actual 2022 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night, November 29th. This is our prediction and projection of what the penultimate top 25 might be.
25. Ole Miss Rebels 8-4 (20)
24. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 (17)
23. NC State Wolfpack 8-4 (NR)
22. South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (NR)
21. UCF Knights 9-3 (22)
20. Texas Longhorns 8-4 (23)
19. Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (21)
18. Tulane Green Wave 10-2 (19)
17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 (15)
16. UCLA Bruins 9-3 (18)
15. Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (16)
14. Utah Utes 9-3 (14)
13. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (9)
12. Clemson Tigers 10-2 (8)
11. LSU Tigers 9-3 (5)
10. Washington Huskies 10-2 (13)
9. Kansas State Wildcats 9-3 (12)
8. Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 (11)
7. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (10)
6. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (7)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 (2)
4. USC Trojans 11-1 (6)
3. TCU Horned Frogs 12-0 (4)
2. Michigan Wolverines 12-0 (3)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)
