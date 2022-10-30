College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Prediction Week 1, November 1

What will the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s the predicted best guess on the first 2022 CFP Top 25.

The College Football rankings are different than the AP poll and Coaches top 25. It’s a different method.

The committee goes step-by-step as it debates No. 25 all the way to 1. It’s a meticulous process taking into account a slew of factors, so even if you don’t agree, understand there was a whole lot of thought behind each spot.

Having been through this down in Grapevine, Texas, and knowing how it all works – eye test, strength of schedule, big wins matter more than tough losses – here’s the best guess on how the committee might see the first top 25.

Note that below are NOT the actual 2022 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night, November 1st. This is our prediction and projection of what the top 25 might be.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 1, November 1

25. Washington Huskies 6-2

24. Florida State Seminoles 5-3

23. NC State Wolfpack 6-2

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2

21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-2

20. Oregon State Beavers 6-2

19. Syracuse Orange 6-2

18. Utah Utes 6-2

17. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-2

16. LSU Tigers 6-2

15. Kansas State Wildcats 6-2

14. Tulane Green Wave 7-1

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-1

12. Illinois Fighting Illini 7-1

11. USC Trojans 7-1

10. UCLA Bruins 7-1

9. Ole Miss Rebels 8-1

8. Oregon Ducks 7-1

7. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1

6. TCU Horned Frogs 8-0

5. Clemson Tigers 8-0

4. Michigan Wolverines 8-0

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-0

2. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0

1. Tennessee Volunteers 8-0

