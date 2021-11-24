College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Changes In The Top 4

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the fourth round of the 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings? What’s the top four after last weekend?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: November 23

25. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-4 (21)

24. Houston Cougars 10-1 (24)

23. Clemson Tigers 8-3 (23)

22. UTSA Roadrunners 11-0 (22)

21. San Diego State Aztecs 10-1 (19)

Bowl Bubble: Who still has a shot?

20. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (20)

19. Utah Utes 8-3 (23)

18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2 (10)

17. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (18)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 (17)

AP Top 25

15. Texas A&M Aggies 8-3 (16)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 8-3 (15)

13. BYU Cougars 9-2 (14)

12. Michigan State Spartans 9-2 (7)

11. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (3)

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY

10. Oklahoma Sooners 10-1 (13)

9. Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 (12)

8. Baylor Bears 9-2 (11)

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 (9)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (8)

CFN Rankings 1-130

5. Michigan Wolverines 10-1 (6)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-0 (5)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 (2)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-1 (4)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)

Rankings AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130 Rankings
Bowl Projections | Week 12 scoreboard
Bowl Bubble: Who still has a shot?

Recommended Stories