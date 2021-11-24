College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Changes In The Top 4

TheWolverine.com

Sitting at 10-1 heading into the final week of the season, the College Football Playoff committee has potentially set its sights on the winner of the Ohio State-Michigan match-up as one of its four members of the playoff system. Of course, the Wolverines would have to beat both the Buckeyes then win the conference championship in order to get there, though. Regardless, the stage is set with the Wolverines officially recognized as a top 5 program in the country according to the committee.