College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 16: Where Is Cincinnati Ranked?

Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) -Global aerospace firms have secured tentative or firm orders for more than 400 airplanes at the Dubai Airshow, building on signs of a recovery from a global pandemic that has shattered the industry's profits. After major orders for narrowbody jets and a new freighter earlier this week, Airbus secured a tentative deal for up to 30 A320neo narrowbody jets from Kuwait's Jazeera Airways, while Boeing ended a recent dearth of orders in India. Most of the planes ordered were narrowbody models in highest demand from low-cost carriers like Europe's Wizz Air and Boeing's latest customer, Indian startup Akasa.