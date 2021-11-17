College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 16: Where Is Cincinnati Ranked?

Pete Fiutak
·1 min read

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the third round of the 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings? What’s the top four after last weekend?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: November 16

25. Mississippi State Bulldogs 6-4 (NR)

24. Houston Cougars 9-1 (NR)

23. Utah Utes 7-3 (24)

22. UTSA Roadrunners 10-0 (23)

21. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-3 (25)

AP Top 25 poll: Week 11

20. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (16)

19. San Diego State Aztecs 9-1 (22)

18. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (21)

17. Iowa Hawkeyes 8-2 (20)

16. Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 (11)

CFN College Football Experts Picks: Week 12

15. Wisconsin Badgers 7-3 (18)

14. BYU Cougars 8-2 (14)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 (7)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (15)

11. Baylor Bears 8-2 (13)

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 11

10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 (12)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 (10)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 (9)

7. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 (7)

6. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 (6)

CFN Rankings Week 11 1-130

5. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 (5)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 (4)

3. Oregon Ducks 9-1 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)

Bowl Projections | Heisman Race
College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?
Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out

Recommended Stories