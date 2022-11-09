College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Week 2, November 8
College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Week 2, November 8
25. Washington Huskies 7-2 (NR)
24. Kentucky Wildcats 6-3 (NR)
23. Florida State Seminoles 6-3 (NR)
22. UCF Knights 7-2 (25)
21. Illinois Fighting Illini 7-2 (16)
20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-3 (NR)
19. Kansas State Wildcats 6-3 (13)
18. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (24)
17. Tulane Green Wave 8-1 (19)
16. NC State Wolfpack 7-2 (22)
15. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-1 (17)
14. Penn State Nittany Lions 7-2 (15)
13. Utah Utes 7-2 (14)
12. UCLA Bruins 8-1 (12)
11. Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 (11)
10. Clemson Tigers 8-1 (4)
9. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-2 (6)
8. USC Trojans 8-1 (9)
7. LSU Tigers 7-2 (10)
6. Oregon Ducks 8-1 (8)
5. Tennessee Volunteers 8-1 (1)
4. TCU Horned Frogs 9-0 (7)
3. Michigan Wolverines 9-0 (5)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 (2)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 (3)
