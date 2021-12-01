College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Where’s Michigan? Notre Dame?
How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the penultimate 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings? Before they’re for real on Sunday …
College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: November 30
25. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (15)
24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 11-1 (NR)
23. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 (NR)
22. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (25)
21. Houston Cougars 11-1 (24)
20. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (23)
19. San Diego State Aztecs 11-1 (21)
18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (20)
17. Utah Utes 9-3 (19)
16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-2 (18)
– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 13
15. Pitt Panthers 10-2 (17)
14. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (10)
13. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2 (16)
12. BYU Cougars 10-2 (13)
11. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (12)
10. Oregon Ducks 10-2 (11)
9. Baylor Bears 10-2 (8)
8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (9)
7. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (2)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)
– CFN Rankings: 1-130 & by conference
5. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1 (7)
4. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0 (4)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 (3)
2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1 (5)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)
Rankings AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130 Rankings
Bowl Projections | Week 13 scoreboard