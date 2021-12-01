College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Where’s Michigan? Notre Dame?

Pete Fiutak
·1 min read

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the penultimate 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings? Before they’re for real on Sunday …

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: November 30

25. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (15)

24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 11-1 (NR)

23. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 (NR)

22. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (25)

21. Houston Cougars 11-1 (24)

Bowl Eligible Teams

20. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (23)

19. San Diego State Aztecs 11-1 (21)

18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (20)

17. Utah Utes 9-3 (19)

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-2 (18)

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 13

15. Pitt Panthers 10-2 (17)

14. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (10)

13. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2 (16)

12. BYU Cougars 10-2 (13)

11. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (12)

AP Top 25 Rankings: Week 13

10. Oregon Ducks 10-2 (11)

9. Baylor Bears 10-2 (8)

8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (9)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (2)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)

CFN Rankings: 1-130 & by conference

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1 (7)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0 (4)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 (3)

2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1 (5)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)

Rankings AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130 Rankings
Bowl Projections | Week 13 scoreboard

