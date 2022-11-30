College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 29: One More To Go
How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the penultimate round of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings?
College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 29
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
25. NC State Wolfpack 8-4 (NR)
24. Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 (NR)
23. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 (17)
22. UCF Knights 9-3 (22)
21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 (15)
20. Texas Longhorns 8-4 (23)
19. South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (NR)
18. Tulane Green Wave 10-2 (19)
17. UCLA Bruins 9-3 (18)
16. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (9)
– Bowl Eligibility: All bowl eligible teams
15. Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (21)
14. LSU Tigers 9-3 (5)
13. Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (16)
12. Washington Huskies 10-2 (13)
11. Utah Utes 9-3 (14)
10. Kansas State Wildcats 9-3 (12)
9. Clemson Tigers 10-2 (8)
8. Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 (11)
7. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (10)
6. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (7)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 (2)
– How do the 6 teams still alive for the CFP rank?
4. USC Trojans 11-1 (6)
3. TCU Horned Frogs 12-0 (4)
2. Michigan Wolverines 12-0 (3)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings