College Football Playoff rankings revealed after Week 12. Where is Ohio State ahead of Michigan game?

It’s Tuesday, and that must mean that it’s time for another reveal of the updated College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State was No. 1 through the first two set of ranking this season, but Georgia leapfrogged the Buckeyes last week after stringing together a few ranked wins in a row.

The fourth installment of the CFP rankings were revealed Tuesday night and Ohio State remained in the same spot it was last week, at No. 2 behind the Bulldogs who remained on top.

Behind Ohio State things had a slight flip at No. 4 and 5, which isn’t that big of a deal if both continue to win. Michigan (3), Washington (4), Florida State (5), Oregon (6), Texas (7), Alabama (8), Missouri (9), and Louisville (10) round out the top ten.

While things were relatively constant this time around in the top part of the rankings, you can bet there will be a bit of a shakeup next week, namely because of the big one between Ohio State and Michigan in the top three. There will be more changes when the conference championship games take place in a couple of weeks.

And of course, we’ll be here for all of it. Here is the complete CFP Rankings.

Dropped Out:

North Carolina (20), Utah (22), Kansas (25)

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire